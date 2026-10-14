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Time to build positions in select IT stocks; expert favours Persistent Systems, LTM

Time to build positions in select IT stocks; expert favours Persistent Systems, LTM

TCS2,297.80(1.26%)

"The root cause" of the market uncertainty remains high crude oil prices, the market expert said, adding that the outlook for the market would depend on how the situation evolves.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 3:02 PM IST
Time to build positions in select IT stocks; expert favours Persistent Systems, LTMThe expert noted that while the Q2 FY27 results may not have been exceptionally strong till now, they were better than what the Street had anticipated.

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital believes investors can start building positions in select information technology (IT) pockets, citing signs of improvement in the sector following better-than-expected quarterly results from some large-cap companies.

In an interaction with Business Today on Wednesday, the market expert said it was too early to determine whether domestic benchmarks have bottomed out, as elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis remained a key concern.

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"The root cause" of the market uncertainty remains high crude oil prices, he said, adding that the outlook for the market would depend on how the situation evolves.

On the IT sector, Sharma said companies, as of now, have delivered relatively resilient results for the second consecutive quarter, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies reporting numbers that compared favourably with market expectations.

He noted that while the results may not have been exceptionally strong, they were better than what the Street had anticipated.

Sharma said HCLTech's revenue growth guidance of 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent was reasonable given the slowdown in the global economy and the pressures facing the US economy. He pointed out that IT companies derive a significant portion of their revenue from markets such as the US, Canada and Europe.

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Against this backdrop, he considered the latest performance from these two IT companies encouraging.

Persistent Systems, LTM among preferred picks

On stock-specific opportunities, Sharma said Globe Capital has recommended long positions in Persistent Systems and LTM.

He added that midcap IT stocks appeared better placed to deliver relatively quick returns.

Concluding his remarks, Sharma disclosed that Globe Capital and its clients may hold positions in the stocks discussed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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