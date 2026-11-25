The company could face billions of dollars in penalties when it is sentenced next September, stated a report in Associated Press.

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Prosecutors alleged that Huawei had pursued a decades-long pattern of stealing technology, citing incidents involving competitors Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, T-Mobile, Quintel USA and Fujitsu. The accusations included copying source code, secretly photographing networking equipment at a trade show and removing a competitor’s robotic arm from a laboratory to photograph and measure it.

Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr said the verdict addressed conduct that endangered US national security and undermined the country's commercial and legal systems.

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However, Huawei's lawyers described the acquittal on racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice as a significant rejection of the government's broader allegations. Lawyer Brian Heberlig said the company would appeal the convictions, arguing that prosecutors had used isolated incidents involving a few employees to portray the entire organisation as corrupt.

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Huawei maintained that it had respected intellectual property and complied with applicable laws. It also said the trade-secret disputes cited by prosecutors had been addressed through civil litigation over the past two decades.

The verdict's impact on Huawei's global business remains uncertain. The company has long been barred from selling equipment to US carriers and has faced restrictions in other Western countries, including Canada and Britain. However, it continues to sell smartphones and telecom equipment globally and has expanded into chipmaking amid growing demand for artificial intelligence processors.

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The US first brought criminal charges against Huawei in 2019. Its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, had also faced charges over alleged misrepresentations to HSBC concerning business dealings in Iran, but the US dropped the case under a 2021 deal that allowed her to return to China.