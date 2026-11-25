The chief minister warned of strict action against theatre owners who failed to comply with existing rules requiring Bengali films to be screened during prime time. He said violations could invite legal action.

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Several cinema halls and multiplexes had reportedly decided to withdraw ‘Sadhak Bamakhyapa’ to make way for a Hindi film scheduled for release on November 27. The move drew protests and criticism from a section of the Bengali film industry. ‘Sadhak Bamakhyapa’, released on November 20, had received a positive response from audiences, with several shows reportedly running houseful.

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Committee to examine problems facing Bengali cinema

Adhikari said a committee would be formed by November 30 to examine the problems facing the Bengali film industry and recommend measures to strengthen the sector.

The meeting was attended by actors and industry representatives, including Roopa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh, Hiran Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, film distributor Shatadeep Saha and theatre owner Arijit Dutta. Actors Mithun Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee joined the discussions virtually.

Director Subhrajit Mitra said after the meeting that Chakraborty and Chatterjee would decide the members of the proposed committee. “If losses are established, discussions will be held on whether the government can provide subsidies or whether producers can share a part of the burden,” he said.

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West Bengal plans 51 new cinema halls

Adhikari announced plans to build 51 cinema halls across West Bengal over the next one-and-a-half years. He also expressed his ambition to facilitate the construction of 500 single-screen theatres and invited private players to invest in cinema infrastructure.

Under an existing provision, every cinema hall and each screen in multiplexes across the state must show at least one Bengali film during prime time, between 3 pm and 9 pm, every day. The rule was introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee but had reportedly become less strictly enforced over time.

In August 2025, prominent members of the Bengali film industry, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, producer Srikanta Mohta, Nispal Singh Rane, Kaushik Ganguly and Srijit Mukherji, jointly wrote to Banerjee about the difficulties Bengali films faced in securing prime-time slots.

Following a meeting with then minister Aroop Biswas, the state government issued a directive requiring every screen in cinema halls and multiplexes to allocate 365 prime-time screenings annually to Bengali films, effectively ensuring at least one such show every day.

Sadhak Bamakhyapa release was earlier deferred

‘Sadhak Bamakhyapa’, based on the life and spiritual journey of the revered mystic saint of Bengal, had earlier deferred its release from November 6 to November 20 to avoid a clash with the Hindi film ‘Ramayana’, which was reportedly granted tax-free status in the state.

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BJP MLA and actor Rudranil Ghosh said the government was committed to protecting Bengali culture and that the chief minister had made it clear that ‘Sadhak Bamakhyapa’ must receive prime-time screenings. Adhikari reiterated that exhibitors must rigorously implement the screening rule, while the proposed committee and cinema hall projects would seek to address wider concerns facing the Bengali film industry.