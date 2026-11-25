On NSE, around 1.35 crore shares were traded, with the transaction value at about Rs 304.26 crore. The sharp rise in trading volumes indicated heightened activity in the stock, although details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately available.

Brokerage view on Piramal Pharma

Choice Institutional Equities said, "H1FY27 has seen a healthy recovery in revenue and margin, supported by the CDMO segment, scale-up of complex launches and brand premiumisation. We project this momentum to continue, driven by improved order inflows from better biopharma funding, a meaningful contribution from Kenalog and continued growth in power brands and e-commerce. We also forecast EBITDA to grow faster than revenue, supported by cost-management and a better product mix."

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The domestic brokerage revised its target price to Rs 250 and upgraded its rating to 'ADD', citing an improved outlook for the company.

Separately, Piramal Pharma last week informed the stock exchanges that its board committee had approved the exercise of a call option to acquire the remaining 26 per cent equity stake in its subsidiary, Yapan Bio Pvt Ltd.

"We wish to inform that the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of Piramal Pharma Limited (the Company), acting under the authority delegated by the Board, has approved the exercise of the Company's call option to acquire the balance 26 per cent equity stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited (Yapan), a subsidiary of the Company, from its existing shareholders (the Proposed Transaction). Consequent to the exercise of the call option, the Company is engaged in discussions with the shareholders of Yapan in relation to matters necessary for consummation of the Proposed Transaction," the company stated.

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Piramal Pharma further said, "Yapan is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation that specializes in process development, characterisation and Phase I/II GMP manufacturing services for vaccines and biologics. Upon completion of the proposed transaction the Company’s shareholding in Yapan is expected to increase from the existing 74 per cent to 100 per cent, and Yapan will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company."