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KPIT Tech shares rally 8% despite 28% drop in Q2 profit; here's why

KPIT Tech shares rally 8% despite 28% drop in Q2 profit; here's why

KPIT Tech said it was on track for margin expansion in the near term, aided by revenue mix, growth and AI-led productivity gains.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:15 PM IST
KPIT Tech shares rally 8% despite 28% drop in Q2 profit; here's why KPIT Tech said its Q2 results included a forex loss of Rs 17.10 crore, which is expected to decline from Q3.

KPIT Technologies Ltd shares jumped 8 per cent in Wednesday's trade, even as the IT firm reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 120.61 crore for the September quarter, amid positive commentary from the management.

KPIT Tech said its Q2 results included a forex loss of Rs 17.10 crore, which is expected to decline from Q3. The IT firm said its Ebitda margin expanded 60 basis points during the quarter, largely driven by operational efficiency and revenue mix. Going ahead, KPIT Tech said it was on track for margin expansion in the near term, aided by revenue mix, growth and AI-led productivity gains.

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KPIT Tech co-founder and Joint MD Sachin Tikekar said that despite a sharp reduction in business from two of its largest clients, growth across several other existing and new clients had enabled the IT firm to largely offset the impact and maintain a broadly stable revenue base. Tikekar expects the decline in the two accounts to bottom out over the next couple of quarters.

"We have seen a marked improvement in our pipeline, supported by growing traction in US and India. The Caresoft integration is strengthening our capabilities in Vehicle Engineering and Manufacturing Consulting, creating new opportunities. We are also accelerating the adoption of AI across engineering, delivery and internal operations to enhance productivity, speed and competitiveness," Tikekar said.

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KPIT Tech said its revenue from operations grew 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,690.96 crore.

KPIT Tech co-founder, CEO and MD Kishor Patil said that while some OEMs were recalibrating programmes in response to near-term pressures, the structural need for software-led innovation, greater efficiency and faster time-to-market remained strong.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 2:06 PM IST
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