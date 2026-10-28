KPIT Tech shares rally 8% despite 28% drop in Q2 profit; here's why

KPIT Technologies Ltd shares jumped 8 per cent in Wednesday's trade, even as the IT firm reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 120.61 crore for the September quarter, amid positive commentary from the management.
KPIT Tech said its Q2 results included a forex loss of Rs 17.10 crore, which is expected to decline from Q3. The IT firm said its Ebitda margin expanded 60 basis points during the quarter, largely driven by operational efficiency and revenue mix. Going ahead, KPIT Tech said it was on track for margin expansion in the near term, aided by revenue mix, growth and AI-led productivity gains.