KPIT Tech shares rally 8% despite 28% drop in Q2 profit; here's why

KPIT Tech co-founder and Joint MD Sachin Tikekar said that despite a sharp reduction in business from two of its largest clients, growth across several other existing and new clients had enabled the IT firm to largely offset the impact and maintain a broadly stable revenue base. Tikekar expects the decline in the two accounts to bottom out over the next couple of quarters.

"We have seen a marked improvement in our pipeline, supported by growing traction in US and India. The Caresoft integration is strengthening our capabilities in Vehicle Engineering and Manufacturing Consulting, creating new opportunities. We are also accelerating the adoption of AI across engineering, delivery and internal operations to enhance productivity, speed and competitiveness," Tikekar said.

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KPIT Tech said its revenue from operations grew 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,690.96 crore.

KPIT Tech co-founder, CEO and MD Kishor Patil said that while some OEMs were recalibrating programmes in response to near-term pressures, the structural need for software-led innovation, greater efficiency and faster time-to-market remained strong.