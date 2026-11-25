The BBC has asked the Commerce Department, the White House and Megaspeed for comment.

Megaspeed under US scrutiny

Megaspeed, primarily a data centre developer, came under wider attention last month after reports linked a former executive, Alice Huang, to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was accused of working as a spy for China while having a romantic relationship with the Nvidia chief.

The allegations prompted additional scrutiny from US officials and raised concerns that Megaspeed may have been involved in funnelling Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.

US intelligence was thought to have identified Alice Huang as an asset for Beijing, raising national security concerns in the US. China has denied that she is a spy and warned the US not to use the scandal as a "pretext for imposing a technological blockade" on AI technology.

Advertisement

Commerce Department investigation

The Commerce Department said its investigation into Megaspeed had been underway for almost two years. It suspected the company of violating US export controls by helping Nvidia chips reach companies in China.

Don't Miss: US plans fresh tariffs on India, China and other economies over industrial subsidies: Report

China has been blocked from buying such technology since 2022.

Although Megaspeed is headquartered in Singapore, it has significant business ties in China. Alibaba, the major Chinese online retailer, has been reported to be one of its largest customers.

Megaspeed was also a known buyer of billions of dollars worth of Nvidia computer chips, including through its subsidiary Speedmatrix. The subsidiary has also been added to the Commerce Department's blacklist.

Advertisement

Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

The developments come amid mounting scrutiny of Nvidia and its CEO.

On 12 November, Jensen Huang resigned after allegations that he had had another affair, this one with a Nvidia employee.

He was reinstated on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he had "convinced" the company and "made the deal".

Trump also said he told Nvidia's board to take the decision to reinstate Huang.

Must Read: 'It’s always an option but...': Trump on whether he'll pardon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Why Nvidia's chips matter

Nvidia's position has become increasingly important to the AI industry because its chips are capable of processing the enormous amounts of data required to run AI models and chatbots. The company's chips, originally designed for use in gaming consols, have in recent years become crucial to the continued growth of the AI industry.

The demand for Nvidia's chips has helped drive up the company's value on the stock market and increased its influence in both the AI industry and the White House.

When Huang resigned as CEO, Nvidia's stock fell by more than 30%. The uncertainty around the company's ability to operate without its longtime chief also weighed on shares of other technology companies.

Advertisement

Nvidia shares rallied after Huang was reinstated on Monday, alongside several other technology stocks. However, Nvidia had not recovered to the level it was at before the company became embroiled in the scandal.

The company and Huang now face multiple government investigations.

Huang and Nvidia's chief legal officer are next expected to appear for a closed-door briefing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee.