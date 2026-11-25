The development follows the Supreme Court's direction to the Election Commission to prioritise appeals filed by deleted voters, particularly in Calcutta, Howrah and five other municipalities where civic polls are due.

Work-from-home option for judges

The tribunals currently operate from SPM-Niwas, a central government institute in Joka, around a kilometre beyond IIM Calcutta. Several judges have complained about the time spent commuting between their homes and the hearing centre.

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“The judges have recently received calls from the state election commission via nodal officers for the tribunals. They were asked if they would be comfortable working from home,” a source in the tribunal said.

At least two judges have reportedly expressed willingness to work remotely, provided the Election Commission arranges adequate infrastructure and staff support.

“One judge, who has to spend four hours commuting between his home and Joka, said the WFH option was welcome, but it had to be backed up with adequate staff and their transportation to and from his home,” an official said.

Long commute, logistical hurdles slow hearings

The proposed arrangement is expected to address some of the logistical challenges limiting the number of appeals judges can hear each day.

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A source attached to one of the 19 tribunals said a presiding judge could hear only 10 to 12 appeals daily, despite the best intentions, because of logistical constraints.

“The judge starts working around 11am. By 4.30pm, work gets wrapped up for the day because the staff have to leave. In between, some time is taken up during lunch,” the official added.

Currently, four buses ferry tribunal staff between Joka and Howrah, Sealdah, Baruipur and Diamond Harbour.

Supreme Court asks poll panel to prioritise deleted voters' appeals

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to prioritise appeals filed by voters deleted from the electoral rolls over applications challenging the inclusion of names.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the poll panel to give precedence to appeals by excluded voters in Calcutta, Howrah and five other municipalities where civic elections are due.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench that around 38 lakh appeals had been filed, of which only about one lakh had been disposed of by the tribunals. Re-inclusion orders were issued in around 93% of the applications against deletion that had been decided.

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Of the total appeals, around 22 lakh were filed by voters challenging the removal of their names, while about 16 lakh challenged the inclusion of names. Most of the latter applications were filed by Election Commission officials. Tribunal officials said judges would, for now, hear only appeals against deletion.

Around one lakh appeals pending in Calcutta

Around one lakh appeals against exclusion remain pending across the 17 Assembly constituencies within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

Retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam was initially entrusted with hearing appeals from Calcutta but stepped down in May. Justice (retired) Kanchan Chakraborty was subsequently assigned the cases but fell ill soon after taking charge. He resumed hearings earlier this month.