Sensex slips 233 points, Nifty closes below 17,200; Titan, TechM, Maruti top losers

Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday, extending their losses to a third day as index majors HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys fell amid a mixed trend in global equities. Sensex closed 233.48 points lower to settle at 57,362.20. During the day, it crashed 495.44 points to 57,100.24.

Nifty lost 69.75 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 17,153.

Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.59%.

Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries Limited, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Sensex gainers rising up to 0.77%.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said,"Domestic equities are stuck in a tight range for the sixth consecutive day with key benchmark index Nifty moving within the 17,100-17,300 band for most part of the week. Markets are unable to sustain at higher levels as selling pressure emerges around 17,350-17,400.

A strong close above this can take the Nifty towards 17600-17750 zones. Among the broader market, leisure and tourism segment is witnessing lot of interest after the government removed most of the Covid-19 restrictions. Stocks in the multiplex, hotels, travel as well as entertainment space are likely to do well."

Meanwhile, rupee rose further by 11 paise to 76.22 against the US dollar, tracking the weakness in the American currency in the overseas market. In the previous session, the rupee had appreciated 6 paise to settle at 76.33 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower to settle at 57,595.68. Nifty declined 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,222.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,740.71 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo and Seoul settled with marginal gains.

Stock exchanges in the US ended higher in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.44 per cent to $117.32 per barrel.