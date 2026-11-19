Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the annual meeting and convention.

Read More: Where are the jobs and higher wages? PM Modi questions India Inc over massive corporate tax cuts

Who is Vijay Sankar?

Sankar heads Chennai-based Sanmar Group, a billion-dollar industrial conglomerate with businesses spanning chemicals, speciality chemicals, engineering, steel foundries and shipping.

He is also Chairman of Chemplast Sanmar Limited and serves as an independent director on the boards of TVS Motor Company and Larsen & Toubro.

Beyond his business responsibilities, Sankar serves as Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association and is associated with several healthcare institutions working in paediatric care, eye care and rural health.

Advertisement

He is the Honorary Consul General of Denmark in Chennai and has received the Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog from the King of Denmark.

A qualified chartered accountant, Sankar holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

In case You Missed It: Don't take 140 crore Indians for granted! PM Modi's stern warning to India Inc over quality of products

Puneet Dalmia elevated to Senior Vice President

Puneet Dalmia has been elevated to FICCI's Senior Vice President position. He has led Dalmia Bharat since 2004 and previously co-founded JobsAhead.com in 1999, which was acquired by Monster.com in 2004.

Dalmia received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in the manufacturing category in 2017. He has also served as Chairman of the Development Council for Cement Industry, established by the government in 2021.

Advertisement

Business Today named him Best CEO in the cement category in 2022. He currently chairs the Board of Governors of IIM Raipur.

Dalmia is an IIT Delhi graduate and an MBA gold medallist from IIM Bangalore.

Borosil's Shreevar Kheruka joins FICCI leadership

Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director of Borosil Limited, has joined FICCI as Vice President.

A fourth-generation member of the Kheruka family, he joined the group in 2006 and has more than 16 years of experience in general management, strategy, finance and corporate governance.

Under his leadership, Borosil has expanded from a largely single-product, single-brand business into a diversified consumer-focused company with multiple products, brands and distribution channels.

Kheruka also serves on the boards of Borosil Renewables Limited and Borosil Scientific Limited.

He holds degrees in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

The appointments come as FICCI enters its centenary year, marking 100 years since the industry body's establishment in 1927.

