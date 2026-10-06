YES Bank, Nykaa, Welspun Living: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss



Welspun Living | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 245 | Support: Rs 225

Welspun Living has witnessed a strong upmove and is currently trading above its 10, 20 and 50-DEMA, keeping the broader trend positive. However, at current levels, the stock appears heavily overextended after the recent rally. Momentum indicators are also showing signs of exhaustion, with RSI momentum deteriorating, indicating that the pace of the upmove may be slowing down. The immediate support zone is placed around Rs 225, while Rs 245 remains an important resistance level. Considering the stretched price structure and weakening momentum, investors should avoid chasing the stock at elevated levels. Those holding the stock from lower levels may consider partial profit booking to protect gains. Fresh long positions should be avoided until the stock witnesses a healthy correction or consolidation and momentum indicators improve.

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YES Bank | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 22 | Support: Rs 20

YES Bank Ltd continues to remain under pressure from a medium- to long-term technical perspective as the stock is trading below its 50-week EMA. This indicates that the broader trend remains weak and the stock could continue to face selling pressure at higher levels. The immediate support is placed around Rs 20, which will be important to monitor for any signs of stability. On the upside, Rs 22 remains a crucial resistance zone. A decisive daily closing above Rs 22 would improve the technical setup and could signal a potential trend reversal, making the counter attractive for fresh longs. Until such a breakout occurs, investors should maintain a wait-and-watch approach and avoid aggressive fresh buying. Sustaining above Rs 22 would be the key trigger for renewed bullish momentum.

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures | Book Profits

Nykaa is witnessing consolidation within a broad range of Rs 323–345 after a strong rally from around Rs 240 to nearly Rs 340. The sideways movement after such a sharp upmove indicates that the stock is taking a breather and digesting the previous gains. The Rs 345 level remains a crucial resistance, and a decisive breakout above this zone with sustained buying momentum could signal the resumption of the uptrend. On the downside, Rs 323 acts as an important support level for the ongoing consolidation. Until a clear breakout emerges, investors should avoid chasing the stock at higher levels. Those who have accumulated the stock at lower levels may consider partial profit booking near the upper end of the range. A breakout above Rs 345 would be the key trigger for fresh bullish momentum.