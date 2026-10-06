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YES Bank, Nykaa, Welspun Living: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

YES Bank, Nykaa, Welspun Living: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

YESBANK21.06(1.49%)

An analyst from Anand Rathi said that YES Bank continues to remain under pressure from a medium- to long-term technical perspective as the stock is trading below its 50-week EMA.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:39 AM IST
YES Bank, Nykaa, Welspun Living: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossWelspun Living has witnessed a strong upmove and is currently trading above its 10, 20 and 50-DEMA, keeping the broader trend positive, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Monday on the back of supportive global cues including softer US jobs data, eased crude oi prices and relieved interest rate outlook. The BSE Sensex gained 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 72,382.47, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to settle at 22,555.75.

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Select buzzing stocks including YES Bank, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd and Welspun Living (Welspun India Ltd) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd (ARSSBL) has to say about these stocks for Tuesday's trading session:


Welspun Living | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 245 | Support: Rs 225
Welspun Living has witnessed a strong upmove and is currently trading above its 10, 20 and 50-DEMA, keeping the broader trend positive. However, at current levels, the stock appears heavily overextended after the recent rally. Momentum indicators are also showing signs of exhaustion, with RSI momentum deteriorating, indicating that the pace of the upmove may be slowing down. The immediate support zone is placed around Rs 225, while Rs 245 remains an important resistance level. Considering the stretched price structure and weakening momentum, investors should avoid chasing the stock at elevated levels. Those holding the stock from lower levels may consider partial profit booking to protect gains. Fresh long positions should be avoided until the stock witnesses a healthy correction or consolidation and momentum indicators improve.

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YES Bank | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 22 | Support: Rs 20
YES Bank Ltd continues to remain under pressure from a medium- to long-term technical perspective as the stock is trading below its 50-week EMA. This indicates that the broader trend remains weak and the stock could continue to face selling pressure at higher levels. The immediate support is placed around Rs 20, which will be important to monitor for any signs of stability. On the upside, Rs 22 remains a crucial resistance zone. A decisive daily closing above Rs 22 would improve the technical setup and could signal a potential trend reversal, making the counter attractive for fresh longs. Until such a breakout occurs, investors should maintain a wait-and-watch approach and avoid aggressive fresh buying. Sustaining above Rs 22 would be the key trigger for renewed bullish momentum.

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures | Book Profits
Nykaa is witnessing consolidation within a broad range of Rs 323–345 after a strong rally from around Rs 240 to nearly Rs 340. The sideways movement after such a sharp upmove indicates that the stock is taking a breather and digesting the previous gains. The Rs 345 level remains a crucial resistance, and a decisive breakout above this zone with sustained buying momentum could signal the resumption of the uptrend. On the downside, Rs 323 acts as an important support level for the ongoing consolidation. Until a clear breakout emerges, investors should avoid chasing the stock at higher levels. Those who have accumulated the stock at lower levels may consider partial profit booking near the upper end of the range. A breakout above Rs 345 would be the key trigger for fresh bullish momentum.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:39 AM IST
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