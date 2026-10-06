After 160% return in 6 years, this multibagger stock is showing 50% fall today; here's why

This means that each share with a face value of Rs 10 each of BLS E-Services will be split into two shares with a face value Rs 5 each. All the eligible shareholders' stockholding shall be doubled but the face value and stock price shall be adjusted in the proportionate basis.

Shares of BLS E-Services settled at Rs 318.05 on Monday and opened at Rs 163.50 on Tuesday, post the adjustment of stock division. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting a 49-50 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

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Post adjustment of stock split, shares of BLS E-Services dropped marginally to Rs 162.90 on Tuesday, with its total market capitalization close to Rs 2,900 crore mark. The stock has dropped nearly 4 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 169.98, hit on September 22, 2026. However, the stock is still up over xx per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 62.13 hit on March 09, 2026.

A stock split lowers a share's market price and increases the total number of shares outstanding while keeping the company's overall market capitalization and fundamental value exactly the same. The corporate actions is adopted by the company to improved affordability, enhance liquidity and increase ownership of the company.

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BLS E-Services is a subsidiary of BLS International Ltd, which was listed in February 2024, when the company raised Rs 309 crore at Rs 135 apeice. It is a technology company delivering AI-enabled financial, banking solutions and offering business correspondents services to major banks in India, loan disbursement, e-governance services at grass root levels and assisted e-services.