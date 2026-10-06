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After 160% return in 6 years, this multibagger stock is showing 50% fall today; here's why

After 160% return in 6 years, this multibagger stock is showing 50% fall today; here's why

BLSE161.85(49.29%)

Multibagger stock turned ex-split today, with the stock price adjusted after the 1:2 split. Check the adjusted share price, record date, returns and broker views.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:22 AM IST
After 160% return in 6 years, this multibagger stock is showing 50% fall today; here's whyA stock split lowers a share's market price and increases the total number of shares outstanding while keeping the company's overall market capitalization and fundamental value exactly the same.

BLS E-Services share ex-split: Mutlibagger stock BLS E-Services Ltd might be showing up to 50 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. It had announced stock split for the eligible shareholders, which divided the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5, indicating a sharp downside in their stock price.

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"The company has fixed Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of equity shareholders, whose equity shares will be subdivided into equity shares having a face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, against the existing equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each," said BLS E-Services in an exchange filing.

This means that each share with a face value of Rs 10 each of BLS E-Services will be split into two shares with a face value Rs 5 each. All the eligible shareholders' stockholding shall be doubled but the face value and stock price shall be adjusted in the proportionate basis.

Shares of BLS E-Services settled at Rs 318.05 on Monday and opened at Rs 163.50 on Tuesday, post the adjustment of stock division. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting a 49-50 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

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Post adjustment of stock split, shares of BLS E-Services dropped marginally to Rs 162.90 on Tuesday, with its total market capitalization close to Rs 2,900 crore mark. The stock has dropped nearly 4 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 169.98, hit on September 22, 2026. However, the stock is still up over xx per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 62.13 hit on March 09, 2026.

A stock split lowers a share's market price and increases the total number of shares outstanding while keeping the company's overall market capitalization and fundamental value exactly the same. The corporate actions is adopted by the company to improved affordability, enhance liquidity and increase ownership of the company.

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BLS E-Services is a subsidiary of BLS International Ltd, which was listed in February 2024, when the company raised Rs 309 crore at Rs 135 apeice. It is a technology company delivering AI-enabled financial, banking solutions and offering business correspondents services to major banks in India, loan disbursement, e-governance services at grass root levels and assisted e-services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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