Stock market updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Axis Bank top losers

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were trading lower today amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened 50 points lower at 55,894 and Nifty was down 18 points to 16,615.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HUL, RIL and HCL Tech were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Axis Bank were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.66%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were trading in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 241.87 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,355 shares rising against 736 falling on BSE. 78 shares were unchanged.

On August 25, benchmark indices ended on a flat note after scaling all-time highs in intra day trade. Sensex closed 14 points lower at 55,944 and Nifty rose 10 points to 16,634, a fresh closing high.