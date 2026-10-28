Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
Diwali gift: Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central government employees, pensioners

Diwali gift: Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central government employees, pensioners

For employees and pensioners under the 6th CPC pay scales, DA and DR have been increased by 7 percentage points, from 262% to 269% of basic pay and pension, respectively, effective July 1, 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Diwali gift: Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central government employees, pensionersAround 48 lakh Central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from the revision.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, taking the rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension. The revision, with an estimated financial implication of ₹10,016 crore, will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026, providing relief to employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali.

Advertisement

The increase follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Around 48 lakh Central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from the revision.

For employees and pensioners under the 6th CPC pay scales, DA and DR have been increased by 7 percentage points, from 262% to 269% of basic pay and pension, respectively, effective July 1, 2026.

Similarly, for those covered under the 5th CPC pay scales, the DA and DR rates have been raised by 14 percentage points, from 483% to 497%, from the same date.

CPSE employees’ IDA rates revised

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), under the Ministry of Finance, has revised Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) rates for executives and non-unionised supervisors working in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), effective October 1, 2026.

Advertisement

According to an office memorandum dated October 27, the revised rates vary according to the pay scale applicable to employees.

Under the 2017 pay scale, the IDA rate has been fixed at 59.1%, while employees covered by the 2007 pay scale will receive IDA at 249.2%. For those following the 1997 pay scale, the revised rate stands at 489.5%.

The memorandum specifies the following rates for executives holding board-level and below-board-level posts, as well as non-unionised supervisors:

1997 pay scale: 489.5%

2007 pay scale: 249.2%

2017 pay scale: 59.1%

For employees following the 1987 pay scale, the memorandum specifies an IDA amount of ₹18,728 under the old system of neutralisation. The calculation refers to an increase of 215 points and an average All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) of 10,069.

Advertisement

The revised rates apply to the specified categories of executives and non-unionised supervisors in CPSEs following these IDA pay scales. Employees should check their applicable pay scale with their respective CPSE's payroll department to confirm the allowance payable from October 1, 2026

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more