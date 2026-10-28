Diwali gift: Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central government employees, pensioners

For employees and pensioners under the 6th CPC pay scales, DA and DR have been increased by 7 percentage points, from 262% to 269% of basic pay and pension, respectively, effective July 1, 2026.

Similarly, for those covered under the 5th CPC pay scales, the DA and DR rates have been raised by 14 percentage points, from 483% to 497%, from the same date.

CPSE employees’ IDA rates revised

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), under the Ministry of Finance, has revised Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) rates for executives and non-unionised supervisors working in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), effective October 1, 2026.

Advertisement

According to an office memorandum dated October 27, the revised rates vary according to the pay scale applicable to employees.

Under the 2017 pay scale, the IDA rate has been fixed at 59.1%, while employees covered by the 2007 pay scale will receive IDA at 249.2%. For those following the 1997 pay scale, the revised rate stands at 489.5%.

The memorandum specifies the following rates for executives holding board-level and below-board-level posts, as well as non-unionised supervisors:

1997 pay scale: 489.5%

2007 pay scale: 249.2%

2017 pay scale: 59.1%

For employees following the 1987 pay scale, the memorandum specifies an IDA amount of ₹18,728 under the old system of neutralisation. The calculation refers to an increase of 215 points and an average All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) of 10,069.

Advertisement

The revised rates apply to the specified categories of executives and non-unionised supervisors in CPSEs following these IDA pay scales. Employees should check their applicable pay scale with their respective CPSE's payroll department to confirm the allowance payable from October 1, 2026