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Vedanta Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 151%, revenue crosses Rs 25,000 crore

Vedanta Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 151%, revenue crosses Rs 25,000 crore

Vedanta stock rose 3% to Rs 232.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 226. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 89,860 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Vedanta Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 151%, revenue crosses Rs 25,000 crore Revenue rose 57% to Rs 25,812 crore in Q2 against Rs 16,445 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd were trading nearly 3% higher in the afternoon session today after the metals conglomerate announced its Q2 earnings. Consolidated net profit zoomed 151% to Rs 6202 crore in Q2 against Rs 2471 crore in the year ago period. This pushed half yearly net profit to a record of Rs 11,496 crore, up 151% YoY.

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Revenue rose 57% to Rs 25,812 crore in Q2 against Rs 16,445 crore in the year ago period.

Vedanta stock rose 3% to Rs 232.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 226. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 89,860 crore. The company also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share.

EBITDA zoomed 106% to a record Rs 9938 crore in Q2 against Rs 4817 crore in the year ago period. This pushed half-yearly EBITDA to a record Rs 18,407 crore, up 103% YoY.

Quarterly EBITDA margin came at 60%, rising 1055 bps YoY and 293 bps QoQ. Net Debt/EBITDA improved to 0.1 times from 0.3 times in Q1 FY27.

Net debt fell by Rs 4,624 crore QoQ to Rs 3,675 crore from Rs 8,299 crore in the June 2026 quarter, majorly led by Cash Flow from Operations.

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The company generated strong free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 5,803 crore in Q2 FY27 compared with Rs 4,412 crore in Q1 FY27, with cumulative H1 FCF (pre-capex) of Rs 10,215 crore.

The metal major said it invested growth capex of Rs 1,135 crore in Q2 FY27, with cumulative H1 FY27 growth capex of Rs 2,283 crore. It logged strong liquidity with cash & cash equivalents at Rs 26,622 crore compared to Rs 19,992 crore at the end of Q1 FY27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 2:29 PM IST
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