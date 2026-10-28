Vedanta Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 151%, revenue crosses Rs 25,000 crore

Vedanta stock rose 3% to Rs 232.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 226. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 89,860 crore. The company also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share.

EBITDA zoomed 106% to a record Rs 9938 crore in Q2 against Rs 4817 crore in the year ago period. This pushed half-yearly EBITDA to a record Rs 18,407 crore, up 103% YoY.

Quarterly EBITDA margin came at 60%, rising 1055 bps YoY and 293 bps QoQ. Net Debt/EBITDA improved to 0.1 times from 0.3 times in Q1 FY27.

Net debt fell by Rs 4,624 crore QoQ to Rs 3,675 crore from Rs 8,299 crore in the June 2026 quarter, majorly led by Cash Flow from Operations.

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The company generated strong free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 5,803 crore in Q2 FY27 compared with Rs 4,412 crore in Q1 FY27, with cumulative H1 FCF (pre-capex) of Rs 10,215 crore.

The metal major said it invested growth capex of Rs 1,135 crore in Q2 FY27, with cumulative H1 FY27 growth capex of Rs 2,283 crore. It logged strong liquidity with cash & cash equivalents at Rs 26,622 crore compared to Rs 19,992 crore at the end of Q1 FY27.