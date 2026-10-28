Noel Tata to exit six Tata Group boards on November 12

Read More: Noel Tata challenges Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seeks board meeting video

Noel currently serves as non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd and Tata International West Asia DMCC in Dubai.

He is also non-executive vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company, besides serving as a director of Inditex Trent Retail India, a joint venture associated with Spanish fashion retailer Inditex.

Noel will continue his association with Trent Hypermarket, the joint venture between Trent and Tesco that operates the Star Bazaar and Star Daily retail chains, the report said. Arrangements for his other directorships have not yet been finalised.

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The transition comes amid an escalating tussle between Noel and Tata Sons over Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the proposed listing of the holding company.

On September 17, the Tata Sons board approved another five-year term for Chandrasekaran by a 4-1 vote. Noel opposed the resolution.

On October 26, Noel again challenged its validity, arguing that the reappointment was not on the meeting agenda and did not meet the requirements under Tata Sons' Articles of Association. Tata Sons has maintained that the reappointment was valid.

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The two sides are also divided over Tata Sons' proposed stock market listing. Noel has opposed the move, while the board has initiated steps towards complying with RBI regulations following the central bank's decision on the company's listing requirements. Tata Trusts owns around 66% of Tata Sons.

