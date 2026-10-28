Adani Enterprises Q2 profit declines 55% to Rs 1,492 crore YoY; revenue rises 74%

The loss in the previous quarter was attributed to a one-time settlement of around Rs 2,644 crore relating to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Revenue from operations rose 74.07 per cent YoY to Rs 38,023.11 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 21,844.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased 13.35 per cent from Rs 33,546.26 crore in Q1 FY27.

During the quarter under review, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 61.87 per cent YoY to Rs 6,316 crore from Rs 3,902 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's tax expenses declined to Rs 947.32 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,001.07 crore in the year-ago period.

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However, tax expenses increased sequentially from Rs 219.04 crore in Q1 FY27.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were last seen trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 2,476 in Wednesday's session. At this level, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,35,461.20 crore.