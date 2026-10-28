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Adani Enterprises Q2 profit declines 55% to Rs 1,492 crore YoY; revenue rises 74%

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit declines 55% to Rs 1,492 crore YoY; revenue rises 74%

ADANIENT2,481.50(0.34%)

Shares of Adani Enterprises were last seen trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 2,476 in Wednesday's session. At this level, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,35,461.20 crore.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:47 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Q2 profit declines 55% to Rs 1,492 crore YoY; revenue rises 74%The Adani Group's flagship company, however, returned to profitability on a sequential basis after reporting a loss of Rs 1,160.23 crore in Q1 FY27.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday reported a 54.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to Rs 1,492.04 crore for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 3,303.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Adani Group's flagship company, however, returned to profitability on a sequential basis after reporting a loss of Rs 1,160.23 crore in Q1 FY27.

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The loss in the previous quarter was attributed to a one-time settlement of around Rs 2,644 crore relating to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Revenue from operations rose 74.07 per cent YoY to Rs 38,023.11 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 21,844.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased 13.35 per cent from Rs 33,546.26 crore in Q1 FY27.

During the quarter under review, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 61.87 per cent YoY to Rs 6,316 crore from Rs 3,902 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's tax expenses declined to Rs 947.32 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,001.07 crore in the year-ago period.

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However, tax expenses increased sequentially from Rs 219.04 crore in Q1 FY27.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were last seen trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 2,476 in Wednesday's session. At this level, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,35,461.20 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 2:06 PM IST
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