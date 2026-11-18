Jeff Bezos has said he was “heavily involved” in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, revealing that the casting team initially hesitated because the actor was already too famous for the traditionally star-making role.

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‘He is James Bond’

Bezos said the filmmakers considered whether to cast a lesser-known performer, but Pattinson’s screen tests changed their minds.

“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him, just because he’s already so famous,” Bezos said.

“We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screen test, it was so obvious. He is James Bond.”

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He added that the group ultimately “gravitated” toward Pattinson after reviewing the tests.

A ‘really tight process’

Bezos described a rigorous selection process that began with a large pool of candidates before narrowing it to five finalists.

“We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday,” he said. “There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists.”

The finalists then took part in “real old-fashioned screen tests", with full costumes, real sets and other actors. Bezos said each actor performed three different scenes.

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing,” he said, adding that the decision-makers spent several hours on Friday reviewing the footage.

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Pattinson’s new era

Pattinson, known for The Batman and the Twilight franchise, will play Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming reboot—the first film in the series under Amazon MGM’s creative stewardship.

Bezos’s remarks underline Amazon’s unusually direct involvement in one of cinema’s most closely watched casting decisions. While he said all five finalists were exceptionally talented, he argued that Pattinson brought something distinctive to the role.

“There was something special about Rob,” Bezos said.