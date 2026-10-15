Wipro Q2 profit slips slightly YoY to Rs 3,201 crore; revenue climbs 9%

IT services segment revenue stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1 per cent sequentially but up 0.3 per cent YoY. On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, IT services revenue was flat sequentially and increased 0.6 per cent YoY.

Wipro's IT services operating margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 16.5 per cent.

Total bookings stood at $2,595 million, down 22.9 per cent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms. Large deal bookings came in at $674 million, a decrease of 58.6 per cent sequentially in CC terms.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 3.23 ($0.031), up 0.9 per cent sequentially and 4.2 per cent YoY.

Operating cash flows stood at Rs 5,300 crore ($553.6 million), increasing 61.3 per cent QoQ and amounting to 165.8 per cent of net income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition was at 13.8 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.

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Wipro Q3 revenue guidance

For the quarter ending December 31, 2026, Wipro said, "We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,571 million to $2,625 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5 per cent to (+)0.5 per cent in constant currency terms."

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, "The strategic investments we have been making are beginning to deliver results. They are enhancing our ability to win in new markets, add new clients, and grow existing relationships. At the same time, our consulting-led, AIpowered strategy is helping us create larger transformation opportunities. We see AI as a long-term growth driver that will expand the addressable market for technology and business transformation. We are already seeing its potential reflected in the momentum across our AINative Unit and AI offerings portfolio."

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The earnings announcement came after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Wipro shares rose 1.58 per cent to settle at Rs 173.70.