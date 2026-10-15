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Wipro Q2 profit slips slightly YoY to Rs 3,201 crore; revenue climbs 9%

Wipro Q2 profit slips slightly YoY to Rs 3,201 crore; revenue climbs 9%

WIPRO174.05(1.83%)

The IT services firm reported gross revenue of Rs 24,750 crore ($2,583 million), an increase of 9.1 per cent YoY and 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 4:25 PM IST
Wipro Q2 profit slips slightly YoY to Rs 3,201 crore; revenue climbs 9%Wipro's IT services operating margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 16.5 per cent.

Wipro Ltd reported a 1.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,200.6 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 3,246.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit was down 4.52 per cent sequentially from Rs 3,352 crore in Q1 FY27.

The IT services firm reported gross revenue of Rs 24,750 crore ($2,583 million), an increase of 9.1 per cent YoY and 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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IT services segment revenue stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1 per cent sequentially but up 0.3 per cent YoY. On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, IT services revenue was flat sequentially and increased 0.6 per cent YoY.

Wipro's IT services operating margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 16.5 per cent.

Total bookings stood at $2,595 million, down 22.9 per cent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms. Large deal bookings came in at $674 million, a decrease of 58.6 per cent sequentially in CC terms.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 3.23 ($0.031), up 0.9 per cent sequentially and 4.2 per cent YoY.

Operating cash flows stood at Rs 5,300 crore ($553.6 million), increasing 61.3 per cent QoQ and amounting to 165.8 per cent of net income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition was at 13.8 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.

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Wipro Q3 revenue guidance

For the quarter ending December 31, 2026, Wipro said, "We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,571 million to $2,625 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5 per cent to (+)0.5 per cent in constant currency terms."

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, "The strategic investments we have been making are beginning to deliver results. They are enhancing our ability to win in new markets, add new clients, and grow existing relationships. At the same time, our consulting-led, AIpowered strategy is helping us create larger transformation opportunities. We see AI as a long-term growth driver that will expand the addressable market for technology and business transformation. We are already seeing its potential reflected in the momentum across our AINative Unit and AI offerings portfolio."

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The earnings announcement came after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Wipro shares rose 1.58 per cent to settle at Rs 173.70.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 4:25 PM IST
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