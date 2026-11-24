The rankings are based on the 2026 Natixis Global Retirement Index, which assesses 44 countries across 18 indicators covering health, retirement finances, quality of life and material well-being.

Norway tops the list

Norway ranks first overall with a retirement index score of 83%, followed by Ireland at 81%, the Netherlands and Switzerland at 79% each, and Denmark at 78%.

Norway ranks third for both health and quality of life, while placing eighth for retirement finances.

Ireland ranks second overall and first for retirement finances for the third consecutive year. Its relatively low government debt and younger population help reduce the financial pressure of supporting an ageing population.

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Australia, Germany, Luxembourg, Iceland and Czechia complete the top 10.

Czechia ranks 10th overall, ahead of wealthier economies including the UK and US. It ranks second for material well-being, helped by the EU’s lowest unemployment rate of 2.8% in September 2026 and the third-lowest income inequality.

US falls 10 places in a decade

The US has dropped from 14th in 2016 to 24th in 2026, and fell three places from last year.

Healthcare remains a major concern. Despite spending more per person than any other country in the index, the US ranks only 25th for health.

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Its retirement finances ranking also fell eight places to 18th this year, with inflation pressures and government debt weighing on its outlook.

The concerns are also being felt by Americans. In a Natixis survey, 76% of American investors said they expect rising public debt to reduce future retirement benefits, while 35% fear going broke covering healthcare and long-term care costs in retirement.

On average, a 65-year-old retiring in 2026 can expect to spend $185,500 on healthcare throughout retirement, excluding long-term care.

Finland drops 12 places

Finland recorded the biggest annual fall in the index, dropping from 23rd to 35th, its lowest ranking since 2013.

The country still ranks first for quality of life, with a score of 92 out of 100. It gets perfect scores for happiness and water and sanitation, while ranking fourth for air quality.

However, its material well-being score remains weak. Finland has the highest unemployment rate among the 44 economies assessed, with joblessness projected to reach 10.2% in 2026.

Its overall retirement security score fell from 66 to 54, even as its quality-of-life score improved.

Japan faces a retirement challenge

Japan ranks seventh for health and second globally for life expectancy, but stands 41st for retirement finances.

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In 2025, 29.4% of Japan’s population was aged 65 or older. By 2040, that share is projected to reach 34.8%, or more than one in three people.

Japan’s full basic state pension pays approximately $450 per month in 2026, excluding additional earnings-related benefits. The OECD estimates that an average worker’s pension will replace just 42% of previous take-home pay, compared with 63% across OECD countries.

Japan also ranks last among all 44 countries for old-age dependency and government indebtedness, with public debt approaching 200% of GDP.