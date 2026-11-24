Banking and finance saw the biggest rise in job postings over the past three months, jumping 52%.

Banking, healthcare jobs see strong demand

Job postings increased in nearly 80% of occupations tracked by Indeed over the past three months.

The biggest increases were:

Banking and finance: 52%

Nursing: 39.7%

Dental: 36.9%

Security and public safety: 28.4%

Customer service: 26.2%

Cleaning and sanitation: 23%

Beauty and wellness: 21.9%

Physicians and surgeons: 21.2%

Food preparation and service: 21%

Construction: 19.2%

Healthcare jobs have seen particularly strong growth. Demand for physicians and surgeons rose by 21% over the past three months.

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Tech jobs continue to see a fall

The rise in overall job postings was partly offset by a fall in hiring for technology-related roles.

Software development jobs fell 12%, the biggest decline among the occupations tracked by Indeed. Data and analytics jobs fell 7.2%, while IT systems and solutions jobs declined 6.1%.

IT infrastructure, operations and support jobs fell 4%.

Other occupations that saw a fall in job postings were:

Logistics support: -9.3%

Community and social services: -5.9%

Media and communications: -4.4%

Childcare: -2.8%

Insurance: -1.4%

Medical information: -0.5%

Even after the recent fall, tech-related job postings remain above pre-pandemic levels. However, hiring in the sector is growing more slowly than the overall job market.

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India sees stronger job growth than several countries

India has also recorded stronger growth in job postings than several other markets.

As of October 31, 2026, job postings in India were 94% higher than the February 2020 level, after adjusting for seasonal changes.

The increase in other countries was:

Australia: 50%

Spain: 42%

Singapore: 38%

Italy: 36%

Netherlands: 15%

Germany: 4.9%

Canada: 4.6%

US: 3.8%

Ireland: 3.7%

Some countries saw job postings fall compared with February 2020:

Belgium: -6.6%

France: -12%

Switzerland: -13%

Austria: -16%

New Zealand: -18%

UK: -31%

Hong Kong: -35%

Why India's numbers are different

Indeed said its data covers hiring by companies and organisations in India's formal economy. It does not cover the large number of informal jobs in the country.

This means the data does not represent India's entire job market. It also has more jobs in areas such as technology, management and sales.

Indeed said India is gradually moving towards more formal employment. As this happens, job creation in the formal sector is expected to grow faster than overall employment.

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Formal-sector jobs also tend to offer better pay, more job security and clearer career growth, making them attractive to jobseekers.

Callam Pickering, Senior Economist, APAC at Indeed, said hiring demand in India remains strong, with job postings rising for the fourth month in a row.

Callam Pickering, Senior Economist, APAC at Indeed, said hiring demand across India remains strong, with job postings rising for the fourth consecutive month.

“While growth has been mixed across occupations, the significant gains in banking & finance and healthcare-related roles highlight the breadth of hiring demand across the formal economy,” Pickering said.

He added, “At the same time, ongoing weakness in tech-related hiring points to shifting demand across occupations, even as the broader labour market continues to perform well.” Press Release_India’s formal-se…

Overall, job postings in India's formal economy were 19% higher than a year ago.

But employers continue to face a challenge in finding people with the right skills. Indeed said skill shortages are common across several occupations and industries.