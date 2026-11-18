According to the announcement, the Clock Tower Museum stands 426.875 metres above ground, making it the highest museum located inside a building anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, the complex’s outdoor observation deck is situated at a height of 560.875 metres, earning the title of the world’s highest outdoor observation deck.

Both records were officially achieved on January 5, 2026, according to Guinness World Records.

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Mecca Clock Tower: A landmark overlooking the Grand Mosque

The Mecca Clock Tower is part of the Abraj Al Bait complex, a prominent development located near the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest city. The landmark overlooks the mosque and the Kaaba, which Muslims around the world face during their daily prayers.

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The Clock Tower Museum offers visitors an opportunity to explore scientific and astronomical subjects while experiencing the architectural significance of the structure. The complex is also known for its distinctive clock faces, which form a defining feature of Mecca’s skyline.

The outdoor observation deck provides elevated views of the holy city and its surrounding landscape, adding another attraction to the landmark.

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Saudi Arabia’s push to promote cultural tourism

The Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites said the achievements align with its broader efforts to develop the city’s architectural and cultural landmarks, improve facilities for residents and visitors, and enhance the experience of millions of pilgrims travelling to Mecca.

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The initiative also aims to showcase the city’s historical, scientific and architectural heritage while strengthening its position as an international religious and cultural destination.

The twin Guinness World Records bring additional global recognition to the Mecca Clock Tower complex, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combine modern architecture, scientific attractions and cultural experiences in a city visited by millions of Muslims for religious purposes.