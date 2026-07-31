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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹60 crore in India, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹60 crore in India, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando

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  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 10:28 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹60 crore in India, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office opening.

With a great movie comes great box office. Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived spectacularly, delivering the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster collected an estimated ₹60.60 crore net on Day 1, while its India gross stood at ₹72.44 crore, proving that Spidey fever is stronger than ever.

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The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial smashed past the opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame, which had earned ₹53.60 crore net on its first day in India. With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the biggest debut ever for a non-Indian film in the country.

READ THIS: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' movie Twitter review: 'Best-looking Spider-Man movie ever,' say fans on Tom Holland-Zendaya film

Language-wise collection

The English version dominated the box office on its opening day, collecting an impressive ₹32.25 crore, which accounted for over half of the film's total India net collection. The Hindi dubbed version also delivered a stellar performance with ₹22 crore, reflecting Marvel's growing popularity among mainstream audiences across North and Central India.

In the South, the Telugu version earned ₹3.25 crore, narrowly edging past the Tamil version, which collected ₹3 crore. Meanwhile, the Malayalam and Kannada versions contributed ₹7 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

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ALSO READ: Inception, James Bond and now Ramayana: How India-linked DNEG became Hollywood’s Oscar-winning VFX giant

City-wise performance

Spider-Man didn't just swing into theatres; it took over India's biggest cities. Bengaluru emerged as the undisputed MVP on opening day, contributing around 23% of the tracked top-city collections with ₹2.53 crore. Hyderabad followed with nearly 17% (₹1.83 crore), while Mumbai accounted for about 15% (₹1.60 crore). Delhi wasn't far behind, with almost 14% (₹1.49 crore), and Chennai contributed around 10% (₹1.14 crore).

Spiderman: Brand New Day story, cast

The latest chapter follows Peter Parker as he navigates life after everyone has forgotten his identity, forcing him to face new threats without the support system he once relied on. Packed with action, emotional moments and several comic-book references, the film has struck a chord with both longtime Marvel fans and casual moviegoers.

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The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando. Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film sees Peter protecting New York while dealing with mysterious new powers and dangerous threats.

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Published on: Jul 31, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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