'The Odyssey' Box Office collection day 14: Christopher Nolan's epic slows down as 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' storms Indian box office

The Odyssey

The Odyssey earned an estimated ₹1.18 crore net in India on Day 14, taking its total India net collection to ₹133.68 crore. The film has also grossed ₹159.59 crore in India, making it one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases of 2026 despite the latest decline, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. While the collections have slowed, the film has already established itself as a major success in the Indian market, thanks to its impressive opening week and strong hold during its second weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day impacts

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The biggest factor behind the sharp fall in collections was the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which stormed the Indian box office with a record-breaking opening. The Tom Holland starrer reportedly collected around ₹70 crore on its opening day, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to register the biggest opening ever for a non-Indian film in India. The massive demand for Spider-Man resulted in multiplex chains allocating a significant number of shows and premium-format screens to the Marvel film, reducing the screen count and show timings for The Odyssey. As a result, Nolan's epic witnessed a noticeable drop in occupancy, particularly in IMAX and other premium locations where it had been performing exceptionally well.

Tom Holland competes with himself

Interestingly, the box office clash has created a unique situation for Tom Holland, who plays major roles in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Holland's performance in Christopher Nolan's mythological epic has been widely appreciated, it is his return as Marvel's friendly neighbourhood superhero that has drawn massive crowds to theatres. The unprecedented demand for Spider-Man has inevitably affected the momentum of The Odyssey, even though both films continue to attract different sections of the audience.

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The Odyssey remains 2026's biggest Hollywood hit

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic and features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o. The film follows King Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, combining mythology, action and Nolan's signature cinematic storytelling.

Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day has slowed its theatrical momentum in India, The Odyssey has already cemented its place among the biggest Hollywood successes of the year. With ₹133.68 crore collected in just 14 days and a strong global box office performance, the film has delivered an impressive run and is expected to continue adding to its total in the coming weeks, even as Spider-Man dominates the box office.