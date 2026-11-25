The spokesperson added that Beijing was ready to work with New Delhi to facilitate visa arrangements for business personnel from both sides.

The remarks follow reports that Chinese diplomatic missions have reduced visa issuance to Indian nationals, including business travellers. Reports also suggested that fewer Indian businesspeople received visas to attend the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, an annual trade fair showcasing products and services from across the world.

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China visa application centre reportedly suspends services

China has reportedly stopped the China Visa Application Centre from accepting applications, with diplomatic missions beginning to handle applications directly. The reported change comes amid rising demand for Chinese visas, particularly for business purposes.

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The development could affect Indian companies and entrepreneurs seeking commercial opportunities in China. However, Beijing's latest statement signals its willingness to facilitate business travel and support economic engagement between the two countries.

India-China visa process improves after 5-year gap

Visa arrangements between the two countries began improving after India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals in July 2025, following a five-year suspension.

Relations deteriorated sharply after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, according to officially reported figures. Since then, both countries have taken steps to restore people-to-people exchanges and improve connectivity.

Direct air services between India and China, including routes connecting New Delhi and Beijing, have also resumed. Indian officials have reported that the visa rejection rate for Chinese nationals seeking to visit India has declined to around 7% in recent months.

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In December 2025, the Chinese Embassy in India introduced the China Online Visa Application System, allowing Indian applicants to submit visa applications online.

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Modi-Xi meeting raises hopes for better ties

China's latest statement comes amid renewed efforts to improve bilateral relations following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September 2026.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the leaders had agreed that India and China needed to remain partners, adding that both sides were working to implement their shared understanding.

Beijing also expressed its willingness to improve bilateral relations, support each other's development and contribute to global peace and prosperity.