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nder the proposal, the government will study a controlled pilot of visa and residence arrangements for foreigners working remotely from Vietnam. However, the development does not mean that a digital nomad visa is already available or that applications will open in January 2027.

What will Vietnam's proposed digital nomad visa offer?

The government is expected to examine visa eligibility, permitted duration of stay, entry conditions, fees and application procedures as part of the proposed framework.

Several important details remain undecided, including minimum income requirements, eligible nationalities, health insurance conditions, visa validity, renewal options and whether applicants can bring their spouses and children.

During parliamentary discussions, a lawmaker proposed a multiple-entry visa valid for up to one year for remote workers and certain long-stay visitors. However, this suggestion has not been established as a binding condition under the resolution.

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The proposed framework is intended to attract international visitors who can spend longer periods in Vietnam, supporting tourism revenue and the country's wider economic ambitions.

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How does it affect Indian professionals?

For Indian professionals employed by overseas companies, freelancers and location-independent workers, the proposed visa could eventually provide a more structured route to staying in Vietnam while continuing their remote work.

Cities such as Da Nang, Da Lat and Ho Chi Minh City could attract remote workers looking for a combination of urban amenities, tourism infrastructure and comparatively affordable living options.

However, Indian nationals must continue to follow existing immigration rules until the government announces the new arrangements. Vietnam's electronic visa currently permits eligible applicants to stay for up to 90 days, with single-entry and multiple-entry options. This should not be treated as dedicated authorisation for remote employment.