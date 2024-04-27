ICICI Bank Savings Account: Top changes in tariffs to be valid from May. Check details

ICICI Bank, India's second-largest bank by market capitalisation, has recently announced that it will revise the charges for some of its services for customers. These changes will be effective from May 1, 2024. The bank will be making changes to charges related to ATM usage, debit cards, cheque books, IMPS, stop payment, signature attestation, and more.

ICICI Bank offers customers a range of savings accounts, from basic to premium, based on their specific requirements. With these savings accounts, customers can bank from anywhere and at any time, enjoying the freedom and flexibility that they need to manage their finances.

Here are the top changes that will be valid from May

> Debit Card Fees:

The annual fee of Rs 200 for regular locations and Rs 99 for Gramin locations.

> Cheque Books:

The first 25 cheque leaves annually are free of charge. After that, there is a charge of Rs 4 per leaf. However, there is a transaction cap of Rs 25,000.

> Cash Transaction Charges:

If you perform cash transactions at your home branch, you will receive 3 free cash transactions per month. After that, there is a charge of Rs 150 per transaction.

> IMPS Charges:

Amount up to Rs 1,000 – Rs 2.50 per transaction

Amount above Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000 – Rs 5 per transaction

Amount above Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh – Rs 15 per transaction.

> Stop Cheque Payment Charges:

For a particular cheque – Rs 100 (Free through customer care IVR and internt banking).

> Issuance of Duplicate Pass Book:

The bank will charge Rs 100 for issuance of duplicate pass book and Rs 25 per page for updation.

> ECS / NACH Debit Returns

Rs 500 per instance for financial reasons. Maximum recovery of up to 3 instances per month for the same mandate.

> Card replacement

For a replacement card in the event of lost or damaged card, the customer will have to shell out Rs 200.

> Surcharge on Railway Bookings:

Customers will be charged 1.8% of bookings as per Visa regulations.

> Photo and Signature Attestation:

For photo and signature attestation related to savings accounts, the bank will charge Rs 100 per application from customers.

> Cash Deposit Charges

The bank will charge Rs 50 per transaction, to be levied on cash deposited in the cash acceptor/recycler machines on bank holidays and between 06.00 p.m. and 08.00 a.m. on working days.

The bank will levy charges if the cash deposit in the cash acceptor/recycler machines exceeds Rs 10,000 per month between 6 pm and 8 am on working days or on bank holidays.

This charge will not apply to senior citizens, basic savings bank account holders, Jan Dhan account holders, incapacitated and visually impaired persons, student accounts, or any other accounts identified by ICICI Bank.

It is important to note that this charge applies to both single and multiple transactions.

Operations that are free

> Account closure: No charges

> Debit Card PIN regeneration Charges: No charges

> Debit Card de-hotlisting: No charges

> Balance Certificate: No charges

> Interest Certificate: No charges

> Retrieval of old transactional documents / Enquiries related to old records: No charges

> Reissue of Internet user ID or password (Branch or non IVR Customer Care): No charges

> Address change request at branches: No charges

> Balance Certificate, Interest Certificate: No charges

> Address confirmation: No charges

> National Automated Clearing House (NACH) Mandate. One time mandate authorisation charges (physical): No charges

> Lien marking and unmarking of savings account: No charges

