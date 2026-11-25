What is a co-payment clause?

A co-payment is a provision under which the policyholder agrees to bear a specified percentage of the admissible medical expenses, while the insurance company pays the remaining amount, subject to policy terms.

For instance, if a health insurance policy carries a 20% co-payment clause and the admissible hospital bill amounts to Rs 3 lakh, the insurer will pay Rs 2.4 lakh, while the policyholder must contribute Rs 60,000.

The financial liability increases proportionately with hospitalisation costs.

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How a 20% co-payment affects your hospital expenses

Hospital bill Insurer pays (80%) Policyholder pays (20%) Rs 1 lakh Rs 80,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 3 lakh Rs 2.4 lakh Rs 60,000 Rs 5 lakh Rs 4 lakh Rs 1 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 8 lakh Rs 2 lakh Rs 20 lakh Rs 16 lakh Rs 4 lakh

Illustrative calculations assuming fully admissible expenses, adequate available sum insured and no other policy deductions.

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Why senior citizens should be particularly careful

Co-payment clauses are commonly found in certain senior citizen health insurance policies, where insurers seek to manage higher medical risks by sharing treatment costs with policyholders.

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While such policies may make insurance premiums more affordable, recurring hospitalisations or expensive treatments could significantly increase out-of-pocket expenditure.

For retirees dependent on pensions, interest income or accumulated savings, repeated co-payments could disrupt household budgets and erode retirement funds.

Policyholders should also remember that co-payment is not the only expense they may incur. Deductibles, room rent restrictions, treatment-specific sub-limits, consumables and non-admissible expenses could further increase their financial liability.

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Lower premiums versus higher financial exposure

Choosing a policy with a co-payment clause solely because of lower premiums may not always be financially beneficial.

For instance, saving Rs 5,000 annually on insurance premiums may appear attractive. However, a single admissible hospitalisation bill of Rs 5 lakh could result in a Rs 1 lakh co-payment under a 20% clause.

Consumers should compare potential premium savings against the financial exposure arising from major hospitalisations.

What should policyholders check before buying insurance?

Before purchasing or renewing health insurance, individuals should examine the co-payment percentage, applicable age-related conditions, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles and whether the insurer offers an option to remove or reduce co-payment by paying a higher premium.

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It is equally important to maintain a dedicated medical emergency fund to cover expenses that insurance may not reimburse.

Ultimately, health insurance should be evaluated not merely on premium affordability or the sum insured, but on the actual financial protection it provides when medical emergencies arise.

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