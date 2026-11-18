Should you use savings or break an FD?

The first step is to determine the actual out-of-pocket expense after accounting for health insurance, including deductibles, exclusions and non-payable items.

Families should avoid exhausting their emergency reserves. Breaking a fixed deposit (FD) may be preferable when the premature withdrawal penalty and interest loss are lower than borrowing costs.

Alternatively, a loan against an FD can provide short-term liquidity without closing the deposit, although interest costs must be considered.

What if you have ₹3 lakh in savings?

Having ₹3 lakh in savings does not necessarily mean the entire amount should be spent on treatment.

For instance, a household spending ₹40,000 monthly on essential expenses could preserve ₹1.2 lakh as a three-month emergency reserve.

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The remaining ₹1.8 lakh could fund treatment, while insurance, eligible withdrawals or affordable borrowing could cover the shortfall.

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When does a medical loan make sense?

A medical loan may be appropriate when treatment cannot wait and using savings would compromise household financial stability.

Families should explore genuinely interest-free medical EMIs, particularly when hospitals absorb financing costs.

However, processing charges, repayment conditions and differences in treatment prices must be examined before accepting such offers.

Medical loan versus personal loan: Which costs less?

The cheapest borrowing option depends on the total repayment amount rather than the advertised interest rate.

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Loans against FDs generally carry lower interest rates than unsecured personal loans. SBI, for example, quotes interest at one percentage point above the applicable FD rate.

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Credit-card EMI conversions can be expensive, with certain offers charging monthly interest of 1.33–1.5%, alongside processing fees.

Borrowers should compare annual percentage rates, charges and foreclosure conditions.

Can you afford another ₹15,000 EMI?

Consider a household earning ₹80,000 monthly and already paying ₹25,000 towards a home loan.

Adding a ₹15,000 medical EMI would push total monthly debt repayments to ₹40,000, consuming 50% of take-home income.

This could leave limited flexibility for household expenses and emergencies, particularly if earnings decline during recovery.

Should you withdraw PF or create a medical fund?

Eligible EPF members can access provident fund savings for qualifying medical expenses, subject to applicable rules.

However, withdrawals reduce retirement savings and future compounding benefits.

For planned surgeries, families may have only a few weeks to arrange funds, making it difficult to build a substantial medical corpus.

The priority should be preserving essential liquidity, using available insurance and choosing the lowest-cost funding combination without jeopardising long-term financial security.

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