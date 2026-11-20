The fund house's three-pillar valuation framework considers monetary conditions, real interest rates and structural factors, including dollar movements and central bank demand.

Its assessment indicates that gold's current spot price carries a 72% premium over its modelled fair value.

More importantly, SBI MF expects gold's three-year forward compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to be marginally negative at current valuations.

However, this does not necessarily indicate an imminent correction. Gold prices can remain elevated for extended periods, particularly during geopolitical uncertainty.

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Should investors book profits?

Investors who accumulated gold at substantially lower prices may consider partial profit booking, particularly if the rally has increased their gold allocation beyond their intended portfolio weight.

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For instance, an investor targeting 10% exposure to gold may find that appreciation has pushed the allocation to 15%.

Rebalancing the portfolio by trimming excess holdings could help manage concentration risk without eliminating gold exposure.

However, selling the entire investment purely because valuations appear expensive may not be appropriate for long-term investors.

Should gold SIPs continue?

For investors using gold ETFs or gold mutual fund SIPs, the decision depends on investment horizon, existing allocation and financial goals.

SIPs allow investors to spread purchases across market cycles, reducing dependence on a single entry price.

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However, systematic investing does not eliminate valuation risks or guarantee positive returns.

Investors already overweight on gold could consider reducing fresh allocations rather than automatically stopping all investments.

Those with limited exposure and long investment horizons may continue disciplined investments, provided gold remains part of a diversified portfolio.

What could affect gold prices next?

SBI MF identifies rising real interest rates, a stronger US dollar and monetary tightening as potential headwinds.

Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which generates no regular income.

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Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions, recession fears and persistent inflation could support safe-haven demand.

The fund house's Gold Sentiment Index currently stands at 57, indicating neutral market sentiment rather than strong bullish momentum.

What should investors do now?

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SBI MF recommends conservative fresh allocations and reviewing tactical overweight positions.

For retail investors, the key is maintaining appropriate diversification rather than attempting to predict short-term price movements.

Gold can remain a useful portfolio hedge, but expensive valuations warrant measured investment decisions, particularly for investors approaching financial goals.

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