Want to invest in US stocks? Dhan's new GIFT City route can offer you these benefits

Indian investors looking to buy shares of companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, SpaceX or Amazon now have another avenue to access the US market.

Trading platform Dhan has launched investing in US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through India's GIFT City framework, giving investors access to companies listed on Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under a regulated structure.

Advertisement

Why are Indian investors interested in US stocks?

For many investors, international exposure is a way to diversify beyond Indian equities and participate in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, technology, healthcare and consumer businesses.

US markets are home to some of the world's largest companies and several globally tracked ETFs, making them an attractive option for long-term investors.

MUST READ: Motilal Oswal shares: 3 reasons why UBS sees strong upside on MOFSL

How does Dhan's offering work?

The platform is offering access through Raise IFSC Private Limited, Dhan's wholly-owned subsidiary and an India INX member operating under the International Financial Services Centres Authority's (IFSCA) GIFT City framework. The structure is aligned with RBI and FEMA regulations.

Advertisement

Dhan has partnered with ViewTrade for brokerage services and GlomoPay for payment processing.

"We are excited about presenting Dhan investors the opportunity to invest in global companies and brands that shape our daily lives," said Pravin Jadhav, Founder and CEO of Dhan.

He said investing internationally had often lacked clarity for Indian investors and that the GIFT City route provides a trusted framework for accessing US equities.

What are the charges?

One of the key features of the offering is that there are no account maintenance charges or custody fees. Brokerage has been set at 0.25% of the transaction value.

The platform also offers SIPs in US stocks and ETFs, super orders and portfolio tracking tools with analytics, features that Indian investors are already familiar with.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Should you invest through GIFT City or overseas directly? Which option makes more sense for you

Who can invest?

According to Dhan, all Indian residents are eligible to invest in stocks listed on Nasdaq and NYSE. However, derivatives trading is not currently available.

Fund transfers are integrated with leading Indian banks, with money moving directly into investors' US accounts. The company said deposits and withdrawals are supported by time-bound processing and full traceability.

What about taxes?

Investors should remember that overseas investing also comes with tax implications.

Dividend income from US stocks will be subject to US withholding tax under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), although investors can claim tax credit in India. Capital gains will be taxed according to Indian rules, with short-term gains taxed at the investor's slab rate and long-term gains taxed at 12.5%.

Bottom line

For investors seeking geographical diversification, Dhan's latest offering adds another regulated route to access US equities. As with any investment, experts recommend considering overseas exposure as part of an overall asset allocation strategy rather than chasing short-term returns.

MUST READ: How GIFT City is becoming a gateway for capital flows into India