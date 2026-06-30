Indian Railways hikes penalties for ticketless travel, women's coach entry from July

Train passengers should be aware that several important amendments to the Railways Act, 1989 have come into force under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, changing how certain railway offences are dealt with.

The revised provisions, effective from July 2026, focus on replacing criminal prosecution with civil penalties for several violations while substantially increasing the monetary penalties for offences such as travelling without a valid ticket, misusing railway facilities, travelling on train roofs or engines, and entering accommodation reserved for women. According to a Times of India report, the changes are aimed at simplifying compliance while strengthening enforcement through higher financial penalties.

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Here's a look at the key changes passengers should know.

Ticketless travel

One of the biggest changes relates to travelling without a valid ticket or pass under Section 137 of the Railways Act.

Earlier, ticketless passengers could face criminal proceedings. Under the amended law, the offence has largely been converted into a fare recovery and penalty mechanism. Instead of criminal punishment, a passenger will now be required to pay the applicable fare along with excess charges, subject to a minimum penalty of ₹500 or such amount as may be notified by the Central Government.

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The move is intended to reduce criminal litigation while ensuring that revenue losses are recovered through monetary penalties.

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Higher penalty for travelling on roofs, steps or engines

The amendments also revise Section 60(3), which deals with dangerous travel on train roofs, steps or locomotive engines.

Previously, offenders could be fined up to ₹500. Under the new provisions, such violations will attract a civil penalty of up to ₹2,000. If the individual refuses to pay the penalty, railway authorities may produce the person before a court, which can impose a fine of up to ₹2,000.

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Misusing railway facilities becomes costlier

Passengers found guilty of misusing railway accommodation or facilities under Section 87(3) will also face steeper penalties.

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The earlier maximum fine of ₹150 has been replaced with a civil penalty of up to ₹2,000. Court proceedings will generally arise only if the penalty remains unpaid.

Stricter action for entering women's reserved coaches

The amendments significantly strengthen provisions relating to accommodation reserved for women under Section 162.

A man who enters or continues to occupy a coach or berth reserved exclusively for women will now be liable to a ₹2,500 penalty and may be removed from the compartment by railway staff.

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If the person refuses to pay the penalty, the matter may proceed to court, where a fine of up to ₹5,000 can be imposed.

The amended provision also specifically states that transgender persons are exempt from proceedings under this section.

Criminal prosecution to civil enforcement

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 seeks to decriminalise several minor offences by replacing criminal prosecution with administrative or civil penalties while simultaneously increasing fines to improve compliance.

For railway passengers, this means that although many violations may no longer immediately result in criminal proceedings, the financial consequences of breaking the rules have become significantly more stringent. Passengers are therefore advised to travel with valid tickets, use only their allotted coaches and avoid conduct that violates railway regulations to avoid substantial penalties under the revised law.

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