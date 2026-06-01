June 2026 money changes: RBI repo rate decision, new income tax rules, SEBI margin norms and more

June 2026 is shaping up to be a crucial month for taxpayers, investors, borrowers and digital banking users, with several regulatory and financial changes set to take effect. From the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and advance tax deadlines to stricter SEBI margin requirements and updated tax rules, these developments could have a direct impact on household finances and investment strategies.

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1. RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet

One of the most closely watched events this month will be the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled between June 3 and June 5.

While markets are divided on whether the central bank will change the repo rate, the RBI's commentary on inflation, economic growth and liquidity conditions will be equally important. Any indication of future rate cuts or hikes could influence home loan EMIs, fixed deposit returns and overall borrowing costs in the coming months.

2. First advance tax deadline on June 15

Taxpayers with an estimated annual tax liability exceeding ₹10,000 must pay the first instalment of advance tax by June 15.

Under the advance tax schedule, 15% of the estimated tax liability for FY 2026-27 must be deposited by this date. Failure to comply may attract interest penalties under tax laws. This is also the first advance tax cycle operating fully under the new Income Tax Act 2025 and Income Tax Rules 2026 framework.

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3. New Income Tax rules

Several revised tax exemptions are now in effect under the updated tax framework.

Key changes include:

Hostel allowance exemption increased to ₹9,000 per month.

Children Education Allowance exemption raised from ₹100 to ₹3,000 per child per month.

The 50% House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption category now includes Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, in addition to existing metro cities.

These changes could reduce the tax burden for many salaried individuals opting for the old tax regime.

4. SEBI's 50:50 margin rule

A significant change for derivatives traders comes through SEBI's stricter margin requirements.

Under the fully implemented 50:50 margin rule, at least 50% of the margin requirement for Futures & Options (F&O) trading must be maintained in cash or cash-equivalent instruments. Investors can no longer rely entirely on pledged shares to meet margin obligations.

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Market participants may need to review their trading capital allocation and collateral strategies.

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5. UPI payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing a new safety feature aimed at reducing digital payment fraud.

Going forward, UPI applications will display the recipient's verified bank-registered name whenever users scan a QR code or enter a mobile number. This will replace custom names and aliases, making it easier to identify the actual beneficiary before transferring money.

6. Credit card rules and charges changing

Several banks are revising credit card reward structures and transaction fees from June.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is introducing caps on reward points for categories such as utility bills, fuel, insurance and rent payments. Meanwhile, certain transactions may attract a 1% fee after crossing specified spending thresholds.

ICICI Bank will discontinue the 1% reward benefit on rent payments through Amazon Pay Credit Cards, while Bank of Baroda is raising interest rates on unpaid dues for its co-branded One Card customers.

MUST READ: 8th Pay Commission update: What is the Fitment Factor and how could it impact your salary?

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7. Fuel prices and market volatility

Consumers should also keep an eye on petrol, diesel and CNG prices, which have witnessed multiple revisions recently.

Global crude oil movements and geopolitical developments, particularly in West Asia, could continue to influence domestic fuel prices. Higher fuel costs often have a cascading effect on transportation, logistics and household expenses.

Bottom Line

June 2026 brings a series of important financial changes spanning taxation, investing, banking and borrowing. Whether it is the RBI's policy stance, advance tax compliance, SEBI's margin rules or updated tax exemptions, individuals should review their finances and investment plans to ensure they remain prepared for the evolving regulatory landscape.