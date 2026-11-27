The contribution amount depends on the subscriber's age at enrolment, chosen pension slab and payment frequency. The earlier an individual starts contributing, the lower the monthly financial commitment.

How much does delaying retirement planning cost?

According to the APY contribution chart, an individual enrolling at 18 needs to contribute just ₹210 per month for 42 years to receive a guaranteed monthly pension of ₹5,000 after turning 60.

However, someone joining at 30 must contribute ₹577 monthly for 30 years, while an individual enrolling at 40 must set aside ₹1,454 every month for 20 years to receive the same pension.

Atal Pension Yojana: Age-wise contribution for ₹5,000 monthly pension

Joining age Contribution period Monthly contribution Advertisement Total contribution 18 years 42 years ₹210 ₹1,05,840 20 years 40 years ₹248 ₹1,19,040 25 years 35 years ₹376 ₹1,57,920 30 years 30 years ₹577 ₹2,07,720 35 years 25 years ₹902 ₹2,70,600 40 years 20 years ₹1,454 ₹3,48,960

Despite contributing for 22 fewer years, a subscriber joining at 40 pays ₹2,43,120 more in nominal contributions than someone enrolling at 18.

Why starting early makes a difference

The substantial difference in contribution requirements highlights the importance of a longer investment horizon. Early enrolment allows pension contributions more time to generate investment returns, reducing the amount subscribers need to set aside every month.

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For younger individuals entering the workforce, smaller contributions may also make retirement planning more affordable without significantly affecting household budgets.

Subscribers can choose monthly, quarterly or half-yearly contributions, which are automatically deducted from their linked savings bank accounts.

What happens after retirement?

Upon turning 60, subscribers receive their chosen guaranteed monthly pension throughout their lifetime. After their death, the same pension is payable to their spouse.

Following the death of both the subscriber and spouse, the prescribed pension corpus is returned to the nominee. For the ₹5,000 monthly pension slab, this amount stands at ₹8.5 lakh.

The government guarantees the minimum pension and covers any shortfall arising from inadequate investment returns.

Who can enrol in APY?

Indian citizens aged between 18 and 40 with a savings bank or post office savings account can enrol, subject to eligibility conditions. Since October 1, 2022, individuals who are or have been income-tax payers cannot open new APY accounts.

While APY offers guaranteed retirement income, subscribers should also consider inflation and rising healthcare expenses. Supplementing the scheme with other retirement investments could help build a more adequate financial cushion for later years.