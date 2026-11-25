Here are five common EPF mistakes employees should avoid when changing jobs.

1. Not transferring previous PF balances

While the Universal Account Number (UAN) remains unchanged throughout an employee's career, each employer can create a separate PF member ID under the same UAN.

Having a single UAN does not necessarily mean that previous balances have been transferred. Consolidating accounts helps employees manage their retirement corpus and could increase the amount available for eligible partial withdrawals.

It also helps maintain continuity of pensionable service. Employees covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) generally require at least 10 years of eligible service to qualify for a monthly pension.

MUST READ: EPFO cuts PF withdrawal wait to 2 months! 7 major changes employees must know

Advertisement

2. Withdrawing PF savings prematurely

Employees often withdraw their provident fund savings between jobs to meet immediate financial requirements. However, premature withdrawals can reduce retirement savings and disrupt long-term compounding.

Merge your provident fund accounts after changing jobs. If you move to another job covered by the EPFO, your earlier PF savings must be transferred to your current account. Skipping this can affect your tax, pension, and withdrawal limits. Here's how to do🧵 — Varsity (@ZerodhaVarsity) November 24, 2026

EPF withdrawals before completing five years of continuous eligible service may also attract income tax, subject to applicable exemptions. Transferring previous balances allows earlier employment periods to count towards this requirement.

3. Creating multiple UANs

Employees should provide their existing UAN when joining a new organisation. Having multiple UANs can complicate balance transfers, claim settlements and the consolidation of employment records.

Advertisement

Employees with duplicate UANs should initiate the necessary corrective process through EPFO.

ALSO READ: EPF withdrawal rules change: How much more can you withdraw after minimum balance falls to 10%?

4. Ignoring discrepancies in employment records

Incorrect names, dates of joining or exit, and Aadhaar-related discrepancies can delay PF transfers.

Although employer approval is no longer required in most transfer cases, certain corrections may require verification by previous employers or submission of a joint declaration.

Employees should regularly review their personal and employment details on the EPFO portal.

5. Not verifying completed PF transfers

Submitting a transfer request does not guarantee successful settlement. Employees should track their claims and verify whether the transferred balance appears in their current PF passbook.

According to Varsity, EPFO's prescribed timeline for settling complete transfer claims is 20 days. Employees facing delays can raise complaints through the EPFO grievance portal.

Regularly reviewing PF balances and employment records can help protect retirement savings, preserve pension eligibility and avoid unnecessary tax complications.

DO READ: EPFO approves systematic withdrawal plan (SWP): Retirees can receive monthly payouts while earning interest -- details here