The changes aim to help employees access their savings during financial emergencies while retaining a portion of their retirement corpus.

How much more can EPF members withdraw?

Under the earlier provision, members were required to retain 25% of their provident fund contributions as a minimum balance. The revised requirement reduces this threshold to 10%.

Once notified, eligible subscribers could potentially withdraw up to 90% of their eligible PF balance, subject to applicable conditions.

For example, someone with an eligible balance of ₹10 lakh could withdraw up to ₹9 lakh, compared with ₹7.5 lakh under the earlier requirement.

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Similarly, a subscriber with ₹20 lakh could potentially access ₹18 lakh instead of ₹15 lakh.

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EPF withdrawal

Eligible EPF balance Earlier withdrawal (75%) Revised withdrawal (90%) Additional amount ₹5 lakh ₹3.75 lakh ₹4.50 lakh ₹75,000 ₹10 lakh ₹7.50 lakh ₹9 lakh ₹1.50 lakh ₹15 lakh ₹11.25 lakh ₹13.50 lakh ₹2.25 lakh ₹20 lakh ₹15 lakh ₹18 lakh ₹3 lakh

What do experts say?

Sandeep Sehgal, Partner-Tax & Valuations, AKM Global, said, "The EPFO board’s proposal to cut the minimum balance for partial withdrawals from 25% to 10% would give employees more flexibility to manage their finances e.g. meet urgent expenses without resorting to high-cost borrowing."

"Once notified, the change would allow eligible members to withdraw up to 90% of their eligible PF balance, subject to the applicable conditions."

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However, Sehgal cautioned against overlooking the long-term consequences of early withdrawals.

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"However, the trade-off seems to be that every rupee withdrawn today also gives up compounding benefit for the interest it could have earned until retirement."

What changes for unemployed members?

The CBT has also approved reducing the waiting period for final PF withdrawal from 12 months to two months.

The relaxation could provide faster access to accumulated savings for eligible subscribers facing unemployment or financial difficulties.

However, the revised provisions will become operational after the necessary government notifications.

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Should you withdraw more from your EPF?

Although the changes improve liquidity, withdrawing larger amounts could significantly reduce retirement savings.

For instance, ₹1 lakh retained for 15 years could grow to approximately ₹3.27 lakh at an illustrative annual interest rate of 8.2%, assuming annual compounding.

Financial planning therefore requires balancing immediate cash requirements against the potential loss of future compounding benefits.

The revised framework provides flexibility, but the decision to withdraw should depend on individual financial circumstances and retirement goals.

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