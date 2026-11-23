The immediate question is whether gold has corrected enough to justify fresh investments.

Three dates that could determine gold's direction

The first major trigger is the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report scheduled for November 25. The Federal Reserve closely monitors this inflation gauge while determining interest rates.

Higher-than-expected inflation could reinforce expectations of tighter monetary policy, supporting the dollar and potentially putting additional pressure on gold.

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The second event is the November US employment report, scheduled for December 4. Strong job creation could strengthen the case for higher interest rates, while weaker employment numbers may encourage expectations of a less aggressive Fed.

The third and potentially most significant event is the Federal Reserve's December policy decision, scheduled for December 9 in the US, with the announcement falling on December 10 in India.

Higher interest rates generally reduce gold's attractiveness because the metal does not generate interest income.

Date Key event Potential impact on gold November 25, 2026 US PCE inflation data Higher inflation could pressure gold if it reinforces rate-hike expectations December 4, 2026 US employment report Advertisement Strong jobs data could support the dollar and weigh on bullion December 9, 2026 (US) Federal Reserve policy decision Rate decision and future guidance could influence gold's next move

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Could gold bottom by January 2027?

Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak Neo, believes gold could establish a bottom between now and January 2027, although additional declines cannot be ruled out.

“Our longer-term view remains positive, and we expect a bottom to form between now and January 2027. The demand for dollars leaves room for fresh lows along the way. In our view, a lasting recovery across metals needs a signal that the Fed is ready to stop raising rates,” Banerjee said.

Historical trends also suggest that gold frequently bottoms shortly after the dollar peaks.

According to Sidharth Sogani Jain, founder, CEO and fund manager at Blue Aster Capital and CREBACO Global, gold declined in 62% of months when the dollar strengthened over a 26-year period, compared with 27% when it weakened.

In 2015, gold bottomed approximately two-and-a-half weeks after the dollar peaked. In 2022, the gap was around five weeks.

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How quickly has gold bottomed after dollar peaks?

Year Gold price at bottom Gap after dollar peak 2015 $1,051/oz Around 2.5 weeks 2022 $1,631/oz Around 5 weeks 2026–27 Yet to be established December–January bottom projected by analysts

Should investors buy now or wait?

For investors considering fresh exposure, the correction may warrant staggered purchases rather than aggressive lump-sum investments.

Gold ETFs and gold mutual funds provide alternatives to physical bullion, although both remain exposed to price volatility.

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Investors with existing gold SIPs may consider maintaining their investment discipline instead of reacting to short-term movements.

Investment approach Potential advantage Key risk Lump-sum investment Full exposure if prices rebound Further correction could cause immediate losses Staggered purchases Spreads entry-price risk May miss some gains during a rapid recovery Continue existing gold SIPs Maintains investment discipline Does not protect against prolonged declines Wait until Fed decision More clarity on interest-rate outlook Prices may recover before the announcement Advertisement Hold existing gold ETFs Avoids reacting to short-term volatility Portfolio value may decline further

Importantly, domestic gold prices also depend on the rupee-dollar exchange rate and import duties. Even if international bullion prices decline, rupee depreciation could limit the correction in India.

CA Pankaj Agrawal, Director at Valmiki Leela Capital, said: "A nearly 13% drop in domestic gold in just one month is a healthy consolidation after an extraordinary rally, not a breakdown in the long-term fundamentals of bullion. That said, with three major US macro triggers, namely the PCE inflation prints, non-farm payrolls and the December FOMC rate decision, falling within a 16-day window, aggressive lump-sum buying now carries elevated event risk. Non-yielding assets such as gold are very sensitive to US real yields and dollar momentum. Institutional and retail investors alike should avoid the temptation to try and call an exact bottom ahead of the Fed’s policy guidance. Instead, we are in Favor of a disciplined, staggered accumulation approach, putting capital to work in tranches around these key data releases to average down entry costs, but keeping liquidity in reserve for when a hawkish Fed sparks one final leg of volatility."

With three significant US economic events approaching, attempting to identify the exact bottom remains risky. A phased investment strategy could help investors participate in a potential recovery without committing their entire allocation before the Fed's next move.

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