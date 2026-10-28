Gold prices correct, ETFs see $3 billion in redemptions: Is this the right time to invest?

The correction has also prompted a reminder from Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind, that gold does not deliver consistent returns every year and can go through prolonged periods of stagnation or negative returns.

In a post on October 26, Shenoy noted that domestic gold prices had fallen around 20% from their January 2026 peak despite the government's increase in import duty from 6% to 15% in May. He also pointed out that prices had slipped below their pre-duty May levels.

His observation highlights the risks of treating gold as an investment that will continually appreciate. While the metal is often used as a portfolio diversifier and a store of value, investors can experience significant corrections even after a strong rally.

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Why are gold prices under pressure?

Gold has faced pressure from a combination of a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and concerns about inflation. Elevated crude oil prices have also influenced interest-rate expectations, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Renisha Chainani, chief research officer at Augmont, said gold had recorded its worst weekly performance since June. She attributed the sell-off to oil prices, currency movements and forced selling, which intensified market pressure.

Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting would be important in determining the near-term direction of gold prices.

Gold was trading around $3,995 an ounce on Monday evening, according to the market data cited in the report. The metal has retreated sharply from its January record, although central-bank purchases and investment demand continue to provide some support.

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Should investors buy the dip?

For investors considering fresh exposure, the correction does not automatically make gold cheap. The decision depends on investment horizon, existing allocation and the role gold plays in a portfolio.

Prithviraj Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions and president of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, said central-bank buying and Indian ETF inflows were supporting the metal. He also expected Dhanteras and Diwali demand to cushion price declines, favouring staggered buying near support levels ahead of the Fed decision.

Staggered purchases can reduce the risk of committing the entire investment at an unfavourable price, but they cannot eliminate losses if gold continues to decline.

Investors should also distinguish between physical gold, gold ETFs and other gold-linked products, which carry different costs and risks. Gold ETFs avoid jewellery-making charges but remain exposed to market-price fluctuations.

The recent outflows suggest some investors are booking profits or reducing exposure amid heightened volatility. However, a single week of redemptions does not establish a lasting reversal in investor sentiment.

For long-term investors, the focus should remain on portfolio diversification rather than trying to predict the exact bottom. Gold can help diversify risk, but Shenoy's warning is relevant: investors should be prepared for extended periods when the metal delivers little or negative returns.