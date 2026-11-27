Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

DON'T MISS | 55% of gold loan borrowers take another loan within six months: Is there a growing debt risk?

In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Advertisement

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand. The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices.

Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,24,170 ₹1,18,120 Mumbai ₹1,24,830 ₹1,18,330 Bengaluru ₹1,24,480 ₹1,18,420 Kolkata ₹1,24,220 ₹1,18,170 Hyderabad ₹1,24,580 ₹1,18,520 Chennai ₹1,24,700 ₹1,18,630

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹15,160 ₹1,51,600 Mumbai ₹15,186 ₹1,51,860 Bengaluru ₹15,198 ₹1,51,980 Kolkata ₹15,166 ₹1,51,660 Hyderabad ₹15,210 ₹1,52,100 Chennai ₹15,238 ₹1,52,380

MUST READ | Beyond crude oil: How gold and precious metals have emerged as India's new imported inflation drivers

Gold rates at top jewellers

Advertisement

Leading retail chains kept prices relatively higher on November 27, 2026. Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹11,440 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹11,490 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹12,480 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹12,535 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 11,440 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 11,440 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 12,480 Tanishq 22K 11,490 Tanishq 24K* 12,535

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

DO CHECKOUT | India’s big fat wedding season is here: From years of savings to gold and loans, inside the $130 billion wedding economy

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State