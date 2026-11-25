While food and fuel were the principal channels through which imported inflation affected domestic retail prices during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, precious metals emerged as a key source of imported core inflation from 2025.

Imported inflation's disproportionate impact

The study, authored by Snehal S Herwadkar, Ishu Thakur, Abhiruchi Rathi, Paras and Parul Arora, constructed an import-intensity-weighted consumer price index (CPI) using item-level production, import and export data.

The findings show that imported items account for just 8.5% of India's new CPI basket, which uses 2024 as its base year. However, these items contributed around 18% to headline retail inflation in October 2026.

Import intensity remains highest in the fuel and light category, followed by food and beverages and core inflation components.

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The findings highlight India's continued vulnerability to international commodity prices despite the relatively limited weight of imported items in the inflation basket.

Why gold is becoming an inflation concern

Higher precious metals prices have emerged as another source of imported inflation since 2024.

India's dependence on gold imports makes domestic prices particularly sensitive to international bullion prices and exchange rate movements. Higher global gold prices can translate into increased domestic jewellery costs, while rupee depreciation can amplify these pressures.

Unlike food and fuel, which are excluded from conventional measures of core inflation, jewellery prices can influence core inflation.

This presents an additional challenge for policymakers, as rising precious metals prices can exert inflationary pressure even without a corresponding strengthening of domestic consumption demand.

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Crude oil remains a significant risk

The study also found that the West Asia conflict generated a sharper crude oil price shock than the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, the transmission of higher international crude oil prices to domestic retail fuel prices has been relatively lower during the current episode, limiting imported inflationary pressures.

The emergence of precious metals as another inflation driver underscores the need to monitor a broader range of international commodities.

For monetary policymakers, distinguishing between inflation driven by domestic demand and externally generated commodity price shocks remains important.

For households, meanwhile, imported inflation can affect purchasing power through multiple channels, ranging from fuel and food expenses to jewellery purchases.