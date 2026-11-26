The report, based on a survey of 25 family offices and UHNIs conducted between January and August 2026, found that only 18% currently hold digital assets, while 14% previously invested but subsequently exited.

Why are wealthy investors keeping crypto exposure low?

Despite their ability to absorb investment risks, wealthy investors remain cautious about cryptocurrencies. Around 73% of respondents consider VDAs less attractive than other alternative investments, including private equity, private credit and real estate.

Regulatory uncertainty and limited internal expertise were each cited by 59% of respondents as major barriers, while 55% highlighted an unclear long-term value proposition.

“What the report shows is that interest is clearly there, but understanding still needs to deepen,” said Vikaas M Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer, BitDelta India.

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Interestingly, 48% of respondents are comfortable with high volatility or assess risk on a case-by-case basis, suggesting that limited crypto exposure is not necessarily driven by low risk appetite.

Crypto exposure and preferred portfolio allocation among Indian family offices and UHNIs

Investment status and preferences Share of respondents Current and past crypto exposure Currently invested 18% Previously invested but exited 14% Exploring investment opportunities 9% Never invested (excluding those exploring) 59% Total engagement with VDAs 41% Preferred portfolio allocation Below 1% 86% Above 1% 14% Expect crypto to become a core portfolio holding within five years 0%

Source: BitDelta India Family Office Report, November 2026.

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Bitcoin's sharp correction reinforces volatility concerns

The findings come amid a sharp downturn in global cryptocurrency markets. According to Bloomberg, US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $4.94 billion in November through November 24, putting them on course for their worst month since their 2024 debut.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust alone witnessed redemptions exceeding $4 billion during the month.

Bitcoin has declined approximately 23% in November, falling below $60,000 and heading towards its worst monthly performance since June 2022.

Higher interest rate expectations, cybersecurity concerns, regulatory uncertainty and competition from income-generating assets have contributed to weakening investor sentiment.

The selloff highlights how rapidly institutional demand can reverse, exposing investors to substantial losses.

The importance of portfolio allocation

The report found that none of the respondents expects VDAs to become a core portfolio holding within the next five years. Instead, investors largely view cryptocurrencies as niche or supplementary investments.

This approach reflects the core-satellite investment strategy, under which conventional assets such as equities, fixed income and gold form the foundation of a portfolio, while smaller allocations provide exposure to emerging investment opportunities.

For instance, a 23% decline in Bitcoin would reduce the value of a portfolio with a 1% Bitcoin allocation by approximately 0.23%, assuming other investments remain unchanged.

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What can retail investors learn?

Retail investors should distinguish between an asset's potential returns and its suitability for their financial goals. Investment decisions should consider risk tolerance, liquidity requirements, investment horizons and existing asset allocation.

The preference for limited crypto exposure among surveyed wealthy investors underscores the importance of disciplined position sizing, diversification and capital preservation rather than chasing potentially higher returns at the expense of financial stability.