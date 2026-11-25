A key focus is improving operational performance. Gebremariam said domestic operations at both airlines are consistently recording on-time performance (OTP) of over 80%, while long-haul international operations remain an area requiring further improvement. The airline has also reported an improvement in customer satisfaction, with its overall Net Promoter Score rising from 35 to 38 year-on-year.

Cost reduction is another central pillar of the strategy. Air India has instituted a dedicated cost transformation programme led by senior management and has received more than 1,500 suggestions from employees on improving efficiencies. The airline is also looking to improve revenue through network optimisation, better product offerings and new business opportunities.

The CEO also indicated a shift in the airline’s hub strategy in response to regional airspace restrictions. Air India is increasingly routing westbound connecting traffic through Mumbai, while Delhi will support more eastbound connections. The airline is also evaluating opportunities to develop additional hubs, including in southern India.

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Gebremariam reiterated the vision of building ‘One Air India Group’, with Air India and Air India Express increasingly aligning their support functions, including finance, HR and technology, while retaining separate operating certificates and distinct full-service and low-cost business models.

With geopolitical uncertainty and elevated fuel costs continuing to weigh on the aviation industry, Gebremariam said the airline must build resilience while pursuing long-term opportunities presented by India’s expanding aviation market.

He stressed that accountability, cost consciousness and faster execution would be critical to delivering the airline’s turnaround.