The proposed tariffs follow an eight-month investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into manufacturing practices across 16 trading partners and their impact on American industries.

India among 14 economies facing fresh tariffs

The economies facing proposed tariffs include China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposed tariff measures for now, with Washington stating that investigations involving the two countries remain under review.

Detailed country-specific tariff rates are expected to be published in a Federal Register notice, Reuters reported, citing a senior US official.

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BREAKING: The Trump Administration proposes new tariffs on 14 major US trading partners following the conclusion of its trade investigations. Proposed tariff rates include: 1. China: 20%, potentially rising to 40% 2. Vietnam: Up to 35% 3. India: Up to 25% 4. Taiwan: Up to 25% 5. South Korea: Up to 25% 6. Indonesia: Up to 25% 7. Malaysia: Up to 25% 8. Thailand: Up to 25% 9. Cambodia: Up to 25% 10. European Union: Up to 20% The Nasdaq 100 extends losses to -2.9% on the day. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 25, 2026

The proposed duties could introduce another layer of uncertainty for exporters seeking access to the world's largest economy, particularly as businesses navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment.

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Why is Trump pushing for fresh tariffs?

The proposed tariffs are part of Trump's strategy to revive American manufacturing, boost domestic investment and reduce reliance on overseas production.

Washington argues that government subsidies and industrial policies in several economies have created excess manufacturing capacity, distorted global competition and disadvantaged US producers.

Section 301 of the Trade Act allows Washington to investigate unfair foreign trade practices and impose corrective measures, including additional import duties.

What could it mean for India?

Higher tariffs could weaken the competitiveness of Indian exports by increasing their landed costs in the US, potentially forcing buyers to renegotiate contracts or explore alternative suppliers.

India's relative export competitiveness will also depend on the duties imposed on rival manufacturing economies.

The actual impact will depend on the final tariff rates, product coverage, exemptions and implementation timeline, with the forthcoming Federal Register notice expected to provide greater clarity.