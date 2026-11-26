The recognition is a significant early achievement for an Indian production in a category historically dominated by large-scale Hollywood franchises. It also follows the film’s inclusion in shortlists for Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design at the 2027 Critics Choice Awards.

According to Variety, the Academy does not publicly disclose the films that reach the top-20 stage in the visual effects category. The publication said it verified the list through multiple sources after producers were informed that their films had advanced. However, the Academy has not officially confirmed the reported list.

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DNEG’s Role

The film’s visual effects work has been associated with DNEG, the global VFX company led by Namit Malhotra. Industry reports credited DNEG’s work with helping the epic enter the Oscars’ visual-effects longlist.



For Ramayana, the category recognition underscores the scale of its mythological world-building, from large battle sequences to fantastical settings and character-driven effects. The film’s production has been positioned as one of India’s most ambitious screen adaptations of the Ramayana.

Still A Long Road

Advancing to the top 20 does not guarantee an Oscar nomination. The contenders must now progress through subsequent voting rounds before the academy announces its final nominations, which reports say are scheduled for January. Its competition includes several major studio releases with extensive visual-effects teams and established awards campaigns.

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If Ramayana secures a nomination, it would mark another high-profile international awards moment for Indian cinema, following the global recognition received by S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR.