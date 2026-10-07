Jeevan Pramaan 2026: Who can submit Digital Life Certificate from October 1 and who must wait?

The government’s Jeevan Pramaan facility allows pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate without necessarily visiting their pension disbursing authority in person.

For 2026, pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their life certificate from October 1. They can generally submit it until November 30, unless the government extends the deadline.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), in a recent social media post, advised senior pensioners to avoid the November rush and complete the process early.

The early submission window is particularly useful for very senior citizens, who may find it difficult to visit a bank or pension office during the busy November period.

Avoid the November rush. Senior Pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their Life Certificate from 1st October 2026 through convenient modes. For details on Doorstep Banking Services, visit:https://t.co/fIYaBsRk9q @DOPPW_India #PNB #Banking #LifeCertificate #SeniorPensioners #Pensioners #SeniorCitizens — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) October 4, 2026

Other pensioners need to wait



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The October 1 facility should not be confused with the regular annual submission window. Pensioners below 80 cannot simply submit their Digital Life Certificate from October 1 under the early-window provision.

For them, the regular November submission period applies.

This phased approach means pensioners should check their age eligibility before attempting to generate their DLC.

Four ways to submit Jeevan Pramaan

Importantly, pensioners do not necessarily need to visit a bank branch to complete the process. The Digital Life Certificate can be submitted through multiple modes.

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Face authentication: Pensioners can use an Android smartphone with an internet connection and a suitable front camera to complete face authentication.

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Biometric authentication: A fingerprint or iris-based biometric device can be used to authenticate the pensioner.

Doorstep banking: Pensioners who cannot easily travel to a branch can request doorstep banking services, where available, to complete the process from home.

Physical submission: Pensioners can continue to submit their life certificate by visiting a bank branch or other applicable pension disbursing agency.

What details are required?

For generating a Jeevan Pramaan certificate, pensioners should keep their Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID), Pension Payment Order (PPO) number, pension disbursing agency details and active mobile number ready.

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The Aadhaar details should be appropriately linked with the pension account or pension disbursing authority as required for authentication.

For face authentication, pensioners need to download the AadhaarFaceRD application and the Jeevan Pramaan Face App on a compatible Android smartphone. The process involves authentication, entering pensioner details and capturing the pensioner's face through the phone's camera.

Once successfully generated, an SMS containing a link to access the Jeevan Pramaan certificate is sent to the registered mobile number.

Is Digital Life Certificate mandatory?

No. Jeevan Pramaan is an additional facility and does not replace the existing methods of submitting a life certificate. Pensioners can continue using the applicable physical submission route if they prefer.

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The key takeaway for 2026 is therefore simple: October 1 is the early submission date for pensioners aged 80 years and above, not for every pensioner. Other eligible pensioners should follow the regular November submission window and avoid submitting outside their applicable period.

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