Under the order, gratuity payments will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible employees. Outstanding provident fund (PF) contributions will be deposited through the provident fund office into the respective accounts of employees.

A detailed copy of the NCLAT order is awaited.

Relief for former employees

Gratuity and provident fund are key components of an employee's social security and retirement benefits.

Under applicable statutory provisions, employees generally become eligible for gratuity after completing five years of continuous service. The amount payable is calculated based on the employee's last-drawn eligible salary and years of service.

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Under the Employees' Provident Fund framework, employees and employers typically contribute 12% each of eligible wages towards retirement benefits, subject to applicable rules. The accumulated corpus earns interest and enjoys tax benefits, subject to prescribed conditions.

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The tribunal's decision represents a significant milestone in the prolonged legal proceedings surrounding the airline's insolvency and liquidation.

What is gratuity?

Gratuity is a lump-sum financial benefit paid by an employer to recognise an employee’s years of continuous service. It forms part of an employee’s statutory social security benefits and, unlike basic salary or allowances, is not paid monthly. Instead, it becomes payable upon resignation, retirement, superannuation, death or disablement, subject to applicable rules.

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In India, employees generally become eligible for gratuity after completing five years of continuous service. However, this minimum service requirement does not apply in cases of death or disablement. Gratuity is entirely funded by the employer, with no contribution deducted from the employee’s monthly salary. The benefit extends to eligible private-sector and government employees under their respective statutory and service rules.

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Jet Airways' rise and collapse

Jet Airways suspended operations in April 2019 following a severe financial crisis, leaving thousands of employees facing uncertainty over their livelihoods and outstanding dues.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of the airline's assets, invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

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The apex court set aside the appellate tribunal's decision to uphold a resolution plan involving the transfer of ownership to a consortium without full payment to creditors.

Founded by Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways commenced commercial operations in May 1993 with four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft.

In 1995, the carrier secured scheduled airline status, ending the nearly four-decade domestic monopoly of state-run Indian Airlines and paving the way for greater private-sector participation in India's aviation industry.

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