How ATM charges can add up

Under the RBI directions, banks can charge customers a maximum of ₹23 per transaction, excluding applicable taxes, once they exhaust their prescribed free ATM transaction limits.

Including 18% GST, the maximum charge works out to ₹27.14 per transaction.

A customer making five additional chargeable transactions every month could incur ₹135.70 in monthly charges, translating into ₹1,628.40 annually. For someone making 10 chargeable transactions every month, the annual expenditure could rise to ₹3,256.80.

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How additional ATM transactions can increase your annual banking costs

Chargeable transactions per month Monthly fee (₹) Monthly GST (₹) Advertisement Total monthly cost (₹) Annual cost (₹) 1 23 4.14 27.14 325.68 2 46 8.28 54.28 651.36 3 69 12.42 81.42 977.04 4 92 16.56 108.56 1,302.72 5 115 20.70 135.70 1,628.40 6 138 24.84 162.84 1,954.08 8 184 33.12 217.12 2,605.44 10 230 41.40 271.40 3,256.80 15 345 62.10 407.10 4,885.20 20 460 82.80 542.80 6,513.60

While these amounts may appear modest individually, they represent avoidable recurring expenses that could otherwise contribute towards household savings.

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How many free ATM transactions are allowed?

Savings account holders are entitled to five free transactions every month at their own bank's ATMs.

At other banks' ATMs, customers receive three free monthly transactions in metropolitan centres and five in non-metro locations, subject to a combined monthly limit of five.

The RBI classifies Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as metropolitan centres for this purpose.

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Customers should remember that both financial and eligible non-financial transactions, including balance enquiries, can count towards prescribed limits. Banks may offer additional free transactions at their discretion.

Greater transparency around banking charges

The RBI has directed banks to establish mechanisms informing customers about the number of free transactions already utilised and the charges applicable to subsequent transactions.

Failed transactions resulting from technical glitches, cash unavailability, invalid PINs or specified bank-related issues cannot attract charges or count towards free transaction limits.

Banks must also prominently display withdrawal limits, applicable charges and free transaction entitlements.

How customers can reduce ATM expenses

Customers can minimise banking costs by prioritising their own bank's ATMs, planning cash withdrawals according to household requirements and using mobile banking for balance enquiries and account statements.

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Eligible merchant PoS terminals provide another option, allowing withdrawals of up to ₹2,000 per transaction and ₹10,000 monthly, with charges capped at 1% of the withdrawal amount, if levied.

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