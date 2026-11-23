The proposals follow the RBI's June 24, 2026 amendments to its framework on customer protection in fraudulent electronic banking transactions, which strengthened provisions limiting customer liability.

According to the central bank, the revised framework primarily addresses customer liability after fraudulent transactions. However, additional measures are needed to give customers greater control over how digital payment channels are used.

What could change for customers?

The proposed framework aims to provide customers with greater control over the "manner and extent" to which digital payment channels may be used.

Such safeguards could potentially help customers manage their exposure to unauthorised transactions and reduce the risk of financial losses.

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The RBI has also proposed expanding the definition of "negligence by a bank" to bring greater uniformity to banking practices and protect customers against specific acts of omission or commission by banks.

The detailed operational requirements will depend on the final directions issued after consultation.

Why bank negligence matters

The importance of bank accountability was highlighted in a recent consumer dispute involving a retired senior citizen who allegedly lost Rs 1.31 lakh through unauthorised transactions following digital life certificate verification at an SBI branch in Indore.

According to an Indian Express report, the complainant alleged that the bank used an unsecured website to download his certificate, following which fraudulent withdrawals occurred from his SBI account and another bank account.

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In its October 30 order, the Indore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed SBI and another private bank to refund Rs 1.31 lakh and pay Rs 20,000 towards mental agony and litigation costs.

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The commission observed that the certificate had been downloaded through an unsafe website and that the banks failed to establish that the disputed transactions were authorised.

The case illustrates why stronger accountability and preventive safeguards are important, although it is separate from the RBI's latest proposals.

Which banks will be covered?

The proposed amendments cover seven categories of banks, including commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, regional rural banks, local area banks, urban cooperative banks and rural cooperative banks.

The RBI has invited comments from banks, customers and other stakeholders until December 14, 2026, through its Connect 2 Regulate platform or email.

The directions remain proposals and have not yet become final requirements.

For customers, the proposed framework could mean stronger protection against digital fraud, greater control over banking channels and clearer accountability when banks fail to meet prescribed safeguards.

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