REITs, InvITs and AIFs: Can alternative investments diversify your portfolio?

From property ownership to investment exposure

Traditionally, investing in commercial real estate required substantial capital and involved operational responsibilities, including property maintenance, tenant management and leasing. REITs offer an alternative by allowing investors to participate in professionally managed portfolios of income-generating commercial properties without owning an entire building.

InvITs provide exposure to operating infrastructure assets, including roads, power transmission networks and renewable energy projects. Both structures separate investment ownership from day-to-day asset management, making participation more accessible to individual investors.

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Jain said listed REITs and InvITs have played an important role in introducing investors to institutional-style real-asset investing. Their exchange listings also offer greater trading flexibility than direct property ownership, although market prices can fluctuate and liquidity is not guaranteed under all conditions.

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AIFs open access to private markets

AIFs provide another route to diversification, with strategies spanning private equity, private credit, real estate and other specialised investments. According to data cited in Jain's article, cumulative AIF commitments stood at approximately ₹16.94 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, while investments made had crossed ₹6.76 lakh crore.

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Jain noted that Category II AIFs accounted for the largest share of commitments, at around ₹12.74 lakh crore. The expansion of the industry reflects the growing role of professionally managed private-market investment structures in India's wealth-management landscape.

However, AIFs differ significantly from listed REITs and InvITs in terms of liquidity, investment horizon, minimum investment requirements and risk. Investors must understand the strategy, fees, lock-in provisions and underlying assets before committing capital.

SM REITs could widen access to real estate

SM REITs could extend this model to smaller income-generating commercial properties. Under the regulatory framework, these structures are designed to bring smaller real-estate assets into a regulated investment format. Jain highlighted the potential to access such investments with a starting amount of ₹10 lakh, without the operational responsibilities associated with direct ownership.

He also pointed to the opportunity to formalise a fragmented segment of the commercial property market as regulated structures and digital distribution expand.

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Can alternatives improve portfolio diversification?

Jain believes technology will be central to the next phase of alternative investing. Digital platforms can simplify discovery, onboarding, documentation and portfolio monitoring, potentially reducing barriers for investors outside traditional metropolitan wealth centres.

“Technology is making discovery, onboarding, documentation, portfolio monitoring and transaction execution more seamless,” Jain wrote, adding that digital distribution could widen access to investment opportunities that were previously more difficult to reach.

However, alternative investments are not automatically safer or better diversifiers than conventional assets. REITs and InvITs remain exposed to market movements, interest rates and the performance of their underlying assets. AIFs may involve illiquidity, valuation uncertainty and higher fees, depending on the strategy.

Jain argued that the future of the sector would depend on “strong regulation, transparent investment structures and technology-enabled access”.

For investors, the key is to assess alternatives alongside existing holdings, financial goals, liquidity needs and risk tolerance. These products can complement a diversified portfolio, but they should not replace an appropriate allocation to conventional assets or be selected solely on the promise of higher returns.

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