Modi welcomed the progress in India-UK ties, guided by the India-UK Vision 2035 and reinforced by the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July. The agreement is expected to support economic engagement and create opportunities for businesses and people in both countries.

READ THIS: Mahindra wins Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2026, bags £1 million for electric mobility push

The discussions also covered cooperation in fintech, education and people-to-people exchanges, alongside defence and health. The interaction highlighted the shared interest of India and the UK in expanding collaboration across strategic and emerging sectors.

PM Modi praises Earthshot Prize's climate initiatives

During the meeting, Modi commended the work of the Earthshot Prize, which promotes innovative solutions to address pressing environmental challenges worldwide. He also appreciated the organisation's recognition of Indian innovators and their contributions to tackling global environmental issues.

Advertisement

The remarks came after the Earthshot Prize Awards were held in Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing international attention to climate innovation and sustainability initiatives.

In a post on X following the meeting, Modi said, “It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.”

He also praised the initiative's efforts to promote climate solutions and highlight India's contribution to environmental innovation.

“Appreciate the Earthshot Prize's efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges,” the prime minister wrote.

It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize’s efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges. Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world. @KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2026

Modi further expressed his intention to build on the momentum in bilateral relations, stating that he looked forward to strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing the recently implemented trade agreement.

Advertisement

He added that closer cooperation would contribute to the shared prosperity of the people of both nations and the wider world.

ALSO READ: Royal take to the crease: William and Kate join Sachin Tendulkar for gully cricket in Mumbai

Three-day visit to India

Prince William and Princess Catherine are on a three-day visit to India from November 16 to 18. Their visit has included engagements centred on environmental sustainability and initiatives aimed at encouraging innovative approaches to global challenges.

The royal couple's interaction with the prime minister comes as India and the UK seek to deepen their strategic and economic engagement.

Modi also conveyed his warm regards to King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the interaction.