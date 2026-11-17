Under the agreement, ELAN Group will develop and sell the residences, while Marriott will manage them upon completion. The project is planned to comprise an exclusive collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments designed to combine the comforts of home with hospitality-inspired services.

The collaboration reflects the growing convergence of luxury real estate and hospitality, as developers increasingly explore branded residences to differentiate their offerings and cater to evolving homebuyer expectations.

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Commenting on the agreement, Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director of ELAN Group, said, “This collaboration with Marriott marks another defining chapter in ELAN Group’s journey and a significant milestone in our vision to redefine living in India. Introducing Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy reflects our commitment to creating future-ready, sustainable developments that seamlessly bring together world-class hospitality, exceptional living experiences and enduring value for generations to come.”

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Kapoor added that the group's vision extends beyond developing iconic real estate projects to creating lifestyle experiences for discerning customers. He said the partnership aims to bring globally recognised hospitality standards into everyday living through curated amenities, personalised services and enriching experiences.

For Marriott International, the agreement marks an opportunity to expand its residential offering in a key Indian market.

Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “The signing of this agreement with ELAN Group marks an important step in expanding the global presence of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy with its anticipated debut in India.”

He added that India represents a compelling growth opportunity, supported by changing homeowner expectations and rising demand for hospitality-inspired services in residential settings. Andicot also highlighted Gurugram's importance as a business and residential market.

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Elan Imperial is envisioned as an integrated development spanning approximately nine acres, with a built-up area of around 2.5 million square feet. Located in New Gurugram, the project is planned to bring together high-end retail, hospitality and leisure experiences alongside the branded apartments.

The partnership also builds on ELAN Group's earlier agreement with Marriott for a JW Marriott Hotel and JW Marriott Residences in Sector 106, Gurugram, strengthening the developer's focus on hospitality-led real estate.